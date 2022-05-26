Why Window Near Entrance of Train Coach Has More Bars Than The Rest

You must have travelled by train at least once in your life. In fact, some of us travel by train on a weekly or monthly basis. Have you ever wondered why the windows near the entrance to a train coach vary from the rest of the windows?

Let’s take a look at the picture shared above. Notice the number of bars used in windows near the door. Now, look at the bars of other windows that are away from the door. Both of them are not similar.

The windows near the entrance door have more bars compared to the rest of them. The reason is simple. There are more chances of theft from this window, especially when passengers are sleeping. To prevent such things and to protect the passengers from these thieves, more bars have been used in this window.

Indian Railways in numbers:

According to a report, in India, around 100 million people commute via trains every day. Railways are considered the easiest and the most convenient mode of transport in India. It is also considered budget-friendly.

