Why YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is Being Called 'Brave' For His Stand on JNU Violence

The violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University on late Sunday has left the entire nation shaken with social media rallying together to condemn the brutality unleashed on students and teachers.

People from different walks of life have taken to Twitter to express their dissent over the campus violence carried on by a bunch of masked men and women.

Meanwhile, Indian comedian-YouTuber Bhuvan Bam tweeted that he has been receiving 'threats' for voicing strong criticisms over the contemporary state of violence.

Bam is known for his satirical videos, which highlight the various social evils, strongly rooted in our country.

"Tweet karta hoon toh log poochte hain ‘Kaunsi party se paise mile hain?’

Paise? Bhaiyya mera politics se kuch lena dena nahi hai. 25 saal ka hoon. Apne kaam se desh ka naam roshan karna chaahta hoon. Har naagrik ki tarah desh mein aman aur shaanti chaahta hoon. (If I tweet people ask, 'Which party has funded you'. Money? I have nothing to do with politics. As a 25-year-old, I want to take my country's name higher with my work. Like every citizen, I too want peace in the country)."

Tweet karta hoon toh log poochte hain ‘Kaunsi party se paise mile hain?’ Paise? Bhaiyya mera politics se kuch lena dena nahi hai. 25 saal ka hoon. Apne kaam se desh ka naam roshan karna chaahta hoon. Har naagrik ki tarah desh mein aman aur shaanti chaahta hoon. (1) — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) January 5, 2020

The comedian told his followers that they must understand that humanity is over politics. "Physically injuring someone is inhumane and this country won't take it," he wrote.

Maine apne bharat mein aisi hinsa ki kabhi kalpana nahi kari thi. Agar aap mein thodi si bhi deshbhakti hai, toh yeh samajh lijiye ki politics se upar insaaniyat hai. Kisi ko shareerik chot pohochaana jaanwaron se battar hai. Yeh hinsa iss desh ko manzoor nahi. (2) — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) January 5, 2020

The comedian also wrote that he has faced threats for his tweets. He reported the number, he said, but had to keep quiet. "For one tweet I had received a threat from someone, who said, 'Will cut you open'. Till date I receive cuss words but I heart my country. I am just an honest human," he wrote in Hindi.

Ek tweet ke liye mujhe dhamki di thi phone pe ‘Kaat denge tujhe’. Bina security waala middle-class baccha kya karta? Chup raha. Number report kiya. Aaj bhi gaaliyan padh sakti hain. Lekin mujhe mera desh pyaara hai. Imaandaar hoon, insaan hoon. #JNUattack #JaiHind — Bhuvan Bam (@Bhuvan_Bam) January 5, 2020

The comedian's tweet immediately went viral with people admiring his honesty and bravery to speak up at a time when Bollywood celebrities have remained quiet. "You're not alone brother", "Salute to your bravery"-- Bham's post was flooded with praises.

Honestly at this point, I’d vote for him if he stood in elections! — Naimish Sanghvi (@ThatNaimish) January 5, 2020

Jinko lagta hai BB ne desh ko gaali sikhai hai... 1. Vo sirf 'bancho' bolta hai cuz time pe sab yhi bolte the so he showed the reality. 2. He made videos on Rapes. 3. He made video on parents. 4. He represented India at NBA. "Baagh ko seenchne me, pattiya jharr jati hai dost" — (@DGraphyCreation) January 5, 2020

My respect for you has increased ten folds Bhuvan! Kudos to youu. Other celebs need to learn and speak up. — Gurashish Singh (@gurashish98) January 5, 2020

Bhai salute to you, only youtuber with some spine it takes a lot pf courage to stand against majority. Bhot sare bhakts ab apki videos ko boycott karenge lekin apke points chura ke marna nh chodenge logo pe. Kuch bhakts jaenge lekin itihas yaad karega bhuvan bam ko. — Rebellious flower (@flawsome_guy) January 5, 2020

@Bhuvan_Bam imandar ho. Insan ho. Aur ek baat yaad rakho dost.. Akele nahi ho! Desh se pyaar karnewalo ki tadad aaj bhi nafrat ke saudagaro se zyada hai... Ham aaj wo mehsoos kar rahe hain jo kabhi bhagatsingh ne kiya tha.. Jai hind — Jigar (@jigarkapdi) January 5, 2020

Himmmat hai tujhme bhai Amitabh Bachhan se zyada! Tu aaj bada hero hai, Shahrukh, Salman, Aur Amir se bhi bada. Wo sab to khokhle hai, tu hero hai! Love you bro! — yaseen (@mahamadyashin) January 5, 2020

At least Bhuvan Didn't disappoint thanks for speaking up ! — ⒶⓃⓉⒾ 卐 HDL✡ (@Anti_HDL) January 5, 2020

ज़ुल्म के खिलाफ़ ना बोलना भी एक ज़ुर्म है। Well Done Bhai. You are individual of this Country. And you have that Fundamental Right. More power to you — Pratik Patil (@ThePratikPatil_) January 5, 2020

