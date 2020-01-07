Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
3-min read

Why YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is Being Called 'Brave' For His Stand on JNU Violence

The comedian's tweet immediately went viral with people admiring his honesty and bravery to speak up at a time when Bollywood celebrities have remained quiet.

Shreya Basak | News18.com@ShreyaBasak5

Updated:January 7, 2020, 8:35 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Why YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is Being Called 'Brave' For His Stand on JNU Violence
The comedian's tweet immediately went viral with people admiring his honesty and bravery to speak up at a time when Bollywood celebrities have remained quiet.

The violence in Jawaharlal Nehru University on late Sunday has left the entire nation shaken with social media rallying together to condemn the brutality unleashed on students and teachers.

People from different walks of life have taken to Twitter to express their dissent over the campus violence carried on by a bunch of masked men and women.

Meanwhile, Indian comedian-YouTuber Bhuvan Bam tweeted that he has been receiving 'threats' for voicing strong criticisms over the contemporary state of violence.

Bam is known for his satirical videos, which highlight the various social evils, strongly rooted in our country.

"Tweet karta hoon toh log poochte hain ‘Kaunsi party se paise mile hain?’

Paise? Bhaiyya mera politics se kuch lena dena nahi hai. 25 saal ka hoon. Apne kaam se desh ka naam roshan karna chaahta hoon. Har naagrik ki tarah desh mein aman aur shaanti chaahta hoon. (If I tweet people ask, 'Which party has funded you'. Money? I have nothing to do with politics. As a 25-year-old, I want to take my country's name higher with my work. Like every citizen, I too want peace in the country)."

The comedian told his followers that they must understand that humanity is over politics. "Physically injuring someone is inhumane and this country won't take it," he wrote. 

The comedian also wrote that he has faced threats for his tweets. He reported the number, he said, but had to keep quiet. "For one tweet I had received a threat from someone, who said, 'Will cut you open'. Till date I receive cuss words but I heart my country. I am just an honest human," he wrote in Hindi.

The comedian's tweet immediately went viral with people admiring his honesty and bravery to speak up at a time when Bollywood celebrities have remained quiet. "You're not alone brother", "Salute to your bravery"-- Bham's post was flooded with praises.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram