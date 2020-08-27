'Why's There a Wedding?' Hilarious Typo on Couple's Special Day Cake is the Icing They Didn't Expect

Cutting a wedding cake is more than just a long-standing ritual. The wedding cake is a celebratory creation and remains indispensable at most ceremonies. For many newlyweds, a photo of them feeding the cake to each other is very special and is treasured into the wedding album.

Moreover, a cake's design has an equally important role to play. The delicious confection made pretty with flowers makes the big day even more special for the pair.

Lately, we've seen some terrible baking fails and this one... takes the cake. The cake in question was anticipated for a wedding, but the message etched on the top of the cake is the most surprising element. The cake arrived with a misspelled message which was shared by a wedding planner online.

The elegant green frosting on the white cake reads, "Why's There A Wedding?" It was actually supposed to have ‘Wiser wedding’ written.

The planner, who spotted the epic botch-up, revealed that the cake was ordered from a local store instead of a professional. People at the supermarket clearly misheard the message they were supposed to place on the cake.

First posted on Facebook and then went viral via Reddit, the planner has urged to save the baking job to specialists only.

"This is why you hire professionals. My clients bought this from our local grocery store bakery... It's supposed to say 'Wiser Wedding'," read the post on Facebook.

The picture was uploaded to Reddit's popular Face Palm forum, with the caption, "This is why you hire professionals. This cake was supposed to spell Wiser Wedding," "This will be their wedding horror story for sure," the caption further read.

The hilarious error of the disastrous cake is fast grabbing the attention of social media users, leaving them in splits.

A user expressed, "Honestly, I think I'd find this just hilarious and get tonnes of photos with it and show it off to everyone!"

"That takes the cake," said another. A third reflected, "I work in a grocery store bakery... I will write down and show what I wrote to those that want me to write on cakes. If it’s wrong when I give it back or if they pick up an order that's wrong we will fix it and make money off. Whoever did this was either an idiot or didn’t understand English. Sometimes it's hard to understand people too but that's why I write it down."