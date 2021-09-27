'Wife Didn't Allow': Fan's Honest Banner During IPL Clash Grabs CSK's Attention

Royal Challengers Bangalore had everything going for them in IPL 2021 clash against Chennai Super Kings on Friday after Virat Kohli’s team got off to a breezy start, with 111/0 at one stage, after being asked by Mahendra Singh Dhoni to bat first. It was all downhill from there, RCB could only manage 156/6 on the board which Men in Yellow chased down rather easily by 6 wickets and 11 deliveries to spare. The stark difference between how they started Vs how they finished placed RCB in an unfortunate situation to get memed and trolled but there was something else during the contest that caught the eye of everyone including the Chennai Super Kings’ official Twitter account.

Sharing the photo of an “RCB fan" holding a banner, CSK, on its Twitter feed, wrote: “Love is colour blind."

What did the fan’s banner read?

“My wife did not allow me to wear my CSK jersey..!!!

IPL fans assembled in amusement.

RCB fan girl CSK fan boy = Best pair❤— Imabzkhan MSDian™ (@MSDhoniRules) September 25, 2021

Can't date somebody who's not loyal to his team, like this guy.— Manya (@CSKian716) September 25, 2021

RCB Fan Girl - CSK Fan Boy .. Match Made in Heaven !— Sharukh (@StanMSD) September 25, 2021

Meanwhile, Sunday’s clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians had plenty for Kohli fans to cheer about.

After half-centuries from Glenn Maxwell and Virat Kohli, RCB bowlers took the centre stage and slowly tightened the noose around MI batters. And then a stunning hat-trick from Harshal Patel as he got rid of Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, and Rahul Chahar in successive deliveries nailed them in. This is Mumbai Indians’ sixth defeat in nine matches.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (165/6) beat Mumbai Indians (111) for their sixth win in 10 matches. They have taken another step towards securing a top-four spot.

