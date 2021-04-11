Wife Furious After Finding Husband Selling Healthy Lunch She Packed Everyday to Buy Fast Food

Shock awaited a woman as she came to know that her husband was selling off the healthy lunches she was preparing for him daily and buying fast food from his office canteen instead.

The couple were planning to buy a flat together and were working on a tight budget to save as much money as they could to fulfill their common dream. Earlier, the husband mostly purchased fast food for lunch at work. While planning to purchase their dream home, his wife calculated that the fast food lunches cost them more than £200 (Rs 20,484) a month. The pair mutually decided that it is better for them that she starts making his lunch at home as it would not only save them a lot of money but will also make him eat homemade, healthy sandwiches.

Things were sailing smoothly, until their plan hit a rock. Whenever the woman texted her husband asking him if he liked the sandwiches she made, he wouldn’t reply. Instead he would ask her to make more than two sandwiches to satisfy his appetite. The woman soon discovered the complete truth when her husband’s colleague visited the couple.

“We sat at the dinner table and his friend brought up the sandwiches I make for my husband and how delicious they are. I thanked him then he said the price was a bit much," she shared on Reddit.

She added that she was confused and asked him to explain. To which the colleague revealed that her husband was selling the sandwiches she was making for him and buying his lunch from a restaurant. The revelation left her stunned, although her husband denied it. After the colleague left, she argued with her husband but he said that there was nothing wrong in what he did as he wasn’t technically spending their savings on fast food.

The woman finally told her husband that she won’t make any more lunches for him and instead of apologising for his mistake he argued that her anger wasn’t acceptable

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here