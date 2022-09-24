Wife Gets Husband Married to Another Woman in AP, Trio to Live in Same House

A woman in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati officiated her husband’s marriage to another woman at a temple in a traditional ceremony. The man, Kalyan, hails from Ambedkar Nagar of Dakkili in Tirupati. He is a popular celebrity on video-sharing platforms, including on YouTube and Share Chat. He got to know one Vimala from Kadapa, their friendship turned to love and they got married a few years ago. The couple became famous on the video-sharing platforms with their combined effort in attracting netizens.

There was trouble in paradise when Vimala started noticing that Kalyan was getting quite moody. That was when one Nitya Sree from Visakhapatnam came to the locality and knocked on the couple’s door. She is also a popular content creator, and that was how she and Kalyan had developed a romantic relationship. They broke up due to some unavoidable reasons and since then, there was no communication between the two.

When Nitya Sree came to know that Kalyan had gotten married, she requested Vimala with folded hands to allow her to marry him. She and Kalyan also put forth the proposal that all three of them would live under the same roof.

After prolonged consideration, Vimala agreed to her proposal and even officiated the marriage of Nitya Sree with her husband at a temple with all traditional rituals. The trio also took photographs which went viral on social media.

