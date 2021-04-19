‘Wife Made Me Angry’: Delhi Man Says After Maskless Couple Arrested for Misbehaving With Cops

In a video that has been doing the rounds on social media recently, a Delhi couple was filmed arguing with a police officer who stopped them for flouting weekend curfew and not wearing a mask inside their car. The incident occurred in Delhi’s Daryaganj area on Sunday. In the video, the couple can be seen arguing with the cop. At one point she screams, “I will kiss my husband. Can you stop me from that?”. Now, the man in the video has changed his stance and shifted the blame completely onto his wife.

Earlier in April, the Delhi High Court made it mandatory to wear face masks, even when alone inside their cars. Despite the ruling, however, the unruly couple continued to argue with the police and refused to put on the mask. The couple also challenged the police to take action against the couple.

Following the incident, a case had been registered against the accused couple, Pankaj Dutta and Abha Gupta. Pankaj was supposed to be produced in court today.

#WATCH | A couple misbehaved with Delhi Police personnel in Daryaganj area earlier today after they were stopped & asked the reason for not wearing face masks. "An FIR under various sections of IPC has been lodged against them," say police. (Video source - Delhi Police) pic.twitter.com/hv1rMln3CU — ANI (@ANI) April 18, 2021

Now, according to an interview of Pankaj taken by an India Today journalist, the former believes that his wife is to blame for the whole incident. When questioned, he said that his wife instigated him and that he admits it was her fault. When the journalist asked Pankaj about why he wasn’t wearing a mask in his car, he said that he wanted to put on a mask but his wife wouldn’t let him.

He said that they had been fighting about masks before the incident. He also denied calling the cops names and said that it was wife who had abused them verbally.

You can watch a video of his interview here:

This is one of the sharpest U-turns by any man on earth pic.twitter.com/7hxqm2WB8R— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 19, 2021

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has announced a one-week long curfew till next Monday at 5 am from 10 pm on Friday amid rising Covid-19 cases in the state. “I always say all of Delhi is like a family. Even now we will face it together. We have won earlier, we will win again,” Kejriwal said in a press conference. The chief minister said that there was indeed a shortage of oxygen and medicines like Remdesivir. “Delhi’s health system is stretched,” he said. Kejriwal appealed to migrant workers, “This is a small lockdown, don’t leave Delhi.”

