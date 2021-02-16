Wife Prints Photos of 'All the Women' Husband Liked on Instagram as Gift for Valentine's Day

On Valentine’s Day, people expect to receive adorable gifts from their partners, however, a woman gifted her husband photographs of the women that he had liked on Instagram. The couple are from the US city of Los Angeles, California. Gloria Tovar, who works as an insurance agent, shared a TikTok video of herself where she can be seen creating a collection of photos of women that her husband liked on the social media app.

In the first clip posted by Gloria, she said that everyone has been sharing what they got for their partners for Valentine’s Day, so she thought she would do the same. She wrapped a box in red paper and taped sticks to the photographs. Gloria then mounted the pictures of the women on the box and explained that her husband liked these images.

In the subsequent video posted by her, the husband was visibly amused. The unusual gift surprised the husband who asked, "What the hell is this?." To this, the wife replied that these are all the pictures that you have been liking on Instagram. The husband was all smiles and called Gloria’s gift 'nice', reported LadBible.

When Gloria had shared the video of his gifts, a person had commented that Gloria's husband would certainly like the gift because he had liked the pictures.

As per the report, another user commented on Gloria's TikTok video that looking at her wrap the gift, they assumed that she is just wrapping the styrofoam, however, things took 'a sharp left turn.'

According to a Daily Mail report, Gloria has received over 4.4 million views on her TikTok video.

Many also thought that it was petty of her to give her husband this collection as a Valentine's Day gift with one user even calling her the 'Queen of Petty'.

A TikTok user jokingly said that they would need a bigger box than the one Gloria is using while another one said that Gloria deserves 'wife of the year' trophy.