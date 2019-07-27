Wife Rescues Newly-Wed Husband After He Falls Down Volcano During Honeymoon

Honeymoon turned ugly for a US couple Clay and Acaimie, after the newly-wed husband fell into a dormant volcano while they were hiking on the Caribbean island of St Kitts.

Thankfully for him, his wife, Acaimie, married to him, for better or for worse, climbed down to reach him and helped drag him out.

Speaking about it, Clay said she is "absolutely incredible" adding, "Her being able to carry me all the way down a volcano when I can barely stand up is amazing and it's definitely nothing short of a miracle." he told the CBS TV network, according to a BBC report.

The fall happened on July 18, days after their wedding in Crawfordsville Indiana.

After hiking to the top of Mt Liamuiga, Clay said he wanted to climb down into the volcano for a better view of the lush greenery.

Acaimie, who is afraid of heights, decided to stay back on the top, but soon heard a "really loud snap and then what sounded like a huge boulder rolling down the hill."

On hearing her husband cry for help, she hurried down and first found his phone and bandana before seeing him lying on the ground with blood pouring from his head.

On realizing there was no one there to help, the newlyweds hiked all the way back to the base by themselves in a journey that took three hours.

Taking to Facebook, Clay wrote about the incident, thanking people for their prayers.

Clay is leaking cerebral spinal fluid through his nose, but has not broken any bones other than a skull fracture and cracked vertebrae.