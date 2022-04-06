Wife Seeking Divorce After Learning Her Husband is a Sperm Donor

In a relationship, keeping secrets can often turn out to be bad news. This was seen after a man claimed that his wife has sought a divorce after she got to know that he donated sperm years ago without telling her. The man shared his story on a Reddit post, which has gone viral. The man claimed that he and his wife were in their final year of college when he donated sperm to earn some extra cash. He further said that he had made a donation to his classmate back then. However, this was before settling down with his partner who he has been married to for six years with children now.

The man stopped donating sperm after college but resumed it a couple of years ago after hitting a rough financial patch. He did not tell his wife ever this time. In the post, he wrote, “I became a sperm donor when I was in college. I mainly did it just to earn some spare change, and I thought I would be helping people who want children but for whatever reason are struggling."

The question is how did the wife get to know about it? This happened when the topic of fertility came up during a hangout with friends. “I brought up that I used to be a donor, and my wife was more shocked than I expected her to be. She looked visibly shaken but moved on quickly," he wrote. This is how she felt betrayed and sought a divorce after struggling with the fact that her kids have siblings outside the family. “As someone who conceived my children with a donor sperm, I do still feel you should have disclosed it. They aren’t your children, but a lot of these kids grow up with a curiosity about where they came from," he wrote. The couple is planning to send their children to the grandparents so that they can resolve their differences.

