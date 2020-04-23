BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Wife Stranded at Parents' House in Lockdown, Bihar Man Marries Girlfriend in Fit of Anger

Representational photo

The man has been arrested after his wife approached the police and filed a complaint against him.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 23, 2020, 4:42 PM IST
In a bizarre incident, a man from Bihar's Patna got married to his girlfriend after his wife got stuck at her parents' home due to the lockdown. The woman identified as Gudia Devi, later filed a complaint against him.

The accused man, identified as Dheeraj Kumar, has a child with his first wife,police said.

Devi had gone to visit her parents in Jehanabad district, nearly 60 km away from Patna when the Centre imposed the lockdown She remained stuck there as the government imposed restrictions on the movement of transport even within the states.

According reports, Kumar asked his wife to return, but she said that she couldn't owing to the restrictions. This angered Kumar and married his girlfriend who lived nearby and brought her to his house.

Kuamr has been arrested after his wife filed the complaint last week.

