Wikileaks for Aliens? Popular QAnon Supporter is Now on Journey to Launch 'AlienLeaks'

It was all extra-terrestrial when the one-time administrator for 8chan, Ron Watkins asked people to send him documents regarding aliens. He wants the people to send him these documents so that he can share them with the public via an upcoming website called — AlienLeaks. Ron is the same person who facilitated the rise of QAnon. He is already a popular figure in conspiracy circles. His embrace of aliens signals the dawn of a wider shift in conspiracy culture. Sharing his take on the project on his newly-launched Telegram channel dedicated to AlienLeaks, he wrote that the government is currently preparing for some kind of soft alien disclosure. He added that this will only be the tip of the iceberg and a brave scientist, researcher, or specialist will just have to take a step forward to leak documents that will reveal the full iceberg.

In a recent episode of the Alien Agenda podcast hosted by Tony Teora, Ron elaborated on his ideas and explained that the AlienLeaks project is going to be an anonymous dropbox for anyone and everyone to send documents to. The novel project is inspired by WikiLeaks and the work Julian Assange did with government accountability. The primary goal of AlienLeaks is to concentrate on extraterrestrial disclosure. According to Ron, all of this is quite interesting and he is convinced there are a lot of people around the world waiting to share troves of information.

On the podcast, both Ron and host Tony discussed some of the recent events where the government and mainstream media seriously reported UFOs. Although both revealed their lack of trust on mainstream media and admitted that they don’t watch the news. UFOs are one of the most well-discussed conspiracy theories and people are always curious to know more about it.

