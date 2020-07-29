Wikipedia Makes 'Awkward' Donation Pitch Seeking Rs 150 from Indian Readers, Again

Over the years, Indians have used Wikipedia for a variety of purposes. The free online storehouse of information on all things under the sun has been a true friend and guide, ensuring that many science projects got made, many examinations passed, information on films and musicians gathered and books "read".

It seems, however, that the not-for-profit organisation behind everyone's favourite online encyclopedia needs its readers.

On Wednesday, Wikipedia which is run by the Wikimedia Foundation posted an "awkward" message for its Indian readers, urging readers to not "scroll past" the notice.

"We humbly ask you to defend Wikipedia's independence. 98% of our readers don't give; they simply look the other way," the message read. "If you donate just Rs 150, Wikipedia could keep thriving for years," it continued.

Most people donate because Wikipedia is useful. If Wikipedia has given you Rs 150 worth of knowledge this year, take a minute to donate. Show the volunteers who bring you reliable, neutral information that their work matters."

This is not the first time that organisation has taken to social media to seek support from its readers.

In August last year, a similar message appeared on the Wikipedia website, seeking donations from readers to continue running the online page.

In fact, not just in India, it is a common practice for the WMF to announce fundraisers for the smooth running of Wikipedia, the world's seventh-largest site with the respectable aim to provide free knowledge to the world.

In a 2015 blog post, WMF had clarified that the "small donations" it seeks are used to keep Wikipedia and its sister sites safe, secure, fast and available. They also help pay for the salaries of all the editors and and staff who work with Wikimedia to provide correct and edited content with readers around the globe.