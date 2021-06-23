WATCH: Wild Boar Takes A Hong Kong Subway Ride, Video Goes Viral

A few days after a video of a monkey in a Delhi Metro coach surfaced on the internet, another bizarre clip has emerged from Hong Kong. On the afternoon of June 18, a young wild boar managed to enter the Hong Kong subway by slipping under the ticket barriers of Quarry Bay MTR station on Hong Kong Island. It somehow also managed to board a passing train which caused a stir.

Video footage of the incident was posted by a non-profit dedicated to preserving the animals, Hong Kong Wild Boar Concern Group on its Facebook page.

In the now-viral recording, the boar can be seen trotting down a carriage that is partially filled with bemused commuters. A hapless staff member tries and fails to catch the plucky piglet with the help of a blue tarpaulin.

Some subway officials told the local media that the animal even switched trains at Victoria Harbour station to evade the transit employees pursuing it. At last, the second train was forced to be diverted to a depot where officials from the agriculture, fisheries and conservation department were waiting. As soon as the train reached the depot, the officials were able to safely capture it. It was then released back into the wild.

While it is not clear how the animal managed to hop onto the two trains, ever since the video of the incident became viral, it triggered a plethora of reactions from the netizens. While some were amused at the incident, others expressed their concerns regarding the safety of the animal.

Hong Kong has tracts of subtropical mountains and parkland that host several Eurasian wild pigs. In the past, boars have been filmed running alongside vehicles on the roads of the city, jogging down beaches that are filled with sunbathers, sniffing the tarmac at the Hong Kong International Airport (HKIA) and even falling through the ceiling of a children’s clothing store.

