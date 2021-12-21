WATCH: Wild Elephant Chases, Pounces on 30-year-old Man in Assam

A wild elephant was filmed chasing and attacking a 30-year-old man in Assam’s Dhubri district. The incident, which took place in Tamarhat town on Saturday, was recorded on phone cameras by the locals and was later shared online on social networking platforms. The wild animal is seen pouncing on him after he fell down in a paddy field. As per the short video footage shared by news agency ANI, the man can be seen running for his life as the elephant chases him. Just when he trips on the ground, the giant beast takes advantage of the opportunity. The mammal grabs him and further attacks the victim with the trunk and drags him across the field. The wild elephant set foot in Uanpetla village near Tamarhat area on Saturday morning.

As a result of the incident, the man was severely injured and was shifted to a hospital for treatment. The wild elephant was pursued back into the woods and according to locals is still roaming in the area.

#WATCH | A 30-year-old man was chased and attacked by a wild elephant at a village in Tamarhat area of Dhubri district of Assam on December 18"The man was admitted to a hospital for treatment and the elephant was chased towards jungle area," a forest officer said pic.twitter.com/YsRvZAUe1h — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2021

The post on the micro-blogging site captured the awareness of netizens. Many Twitter users alleged that it must have been the person’s fault, saying that before the video was taken the man may have done something to upset the animal. “Don’t mess with pure hearted ones, you pay heavy price for it,” an individual wrote. Another expressed concern saying, “Very dangerous to see this scene. The government should do something for the person who is trapped.”

Not long ago, a similar incident was reported at Numaligarh in upper Assam. A man by the name Pascal Munda died as a result of allegedly teasing wild elephants. A group of evening tea garden workers of Morongi tea estate were speculated to enrage a herd of wild elephants by constant baiting. The elephants started to pursue them and while attempting to flee, Pascal was stomped by a giant beast.

According to PTI, human and elephant conflict has increased in Assam. Having the second-largest elephant population in India, the state has witnessed several incidents of elephant attacks. The home of the large beasts - the woods are being replaced by farms and tea plantations. 71 elephants have died this year in Assam as a result of “accidental” fatalities, falling into pits. 61 people have lost their lives to elephant encounters.

