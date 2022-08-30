Wild Elephant Swims Across Brahmaputra River, Wanders Around Assam Town

A wild elephant from the Kaziranga National Park entered Assam’s Tezpur city, causing panic among peoople on Sunday. The tusker swam across the Brahmaputra river to enter Tezpur on Saturday night, reported PTI. It went on to damage scores of vehicles and other properties, according to officials. Many people on Twitter posted videos of the hungry elephant wandering around the streets of the city.

Forest Department officials said that the elephant entered a house in the Chanmari area in search of food. It entered the kitchen and looked for food for a long time, panicking people. It then went to the Chitralekha Park via Tezpur ship port, where a noisy scene erupted at the entrance of the jumbo. A large number of people gathered there to catch a glimpse of it.

The elephant’s next destination was the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC) bus stand, where it damaged a car and several two-wheelers that were parked in the area. It then went into a pit behind the district Transport Department office. After its long sojourn, forest officials finally succeeded in pushing it back towards the Brahmaputra bank at 3 a.m.

🐘wild elephant enters tezpur. scene from chandmari-railgate area. pic.twitter.com/N5Gnt8HioK — vishal junak das (@junaaaak) August 27, 2022

Wild elephants roaming in Tezpur Assam. Look at the hungry elephant. The back bones are painfully protruding. The weak elephant is wandering around looking for food, also wants to escape from the noise of people. But there is no place for him in this vast world.#nature pic.twitter.com/rG7FXZGVyW — Nandan Pratim Sharma Bordoloi (@NANDANPRATIM) August 27, 2022

Dear mama, I am from tezpur & this elephant passes away just in front of my house last night. I just want you to interfere in this matter and make a close watch to the animals, just see the health condition of a wild animal. Shame on every human being. Save our nature pic.twitter.com/9hZoqvK9MX — Bikash Adhikari (@BikashA03668793) August 28, 2022

Earlier, a clip of a herd of elephants getting enraged following terrible behaviour by onlookers became a topic of discussion on the internet. In the clip, which, as per an IAS officer, is believed to be from Hasanur, Karnataka, two giant elephants and their little offspring were seen wedged between groups of people who were terrified by the presence of the mammals.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here