2-MIN READ

Wild Face-off: Elephant Chases Away Rhino With a Tree Branch

Screengrab of the video.

Screengrab of the video.

The video of the incident was shared by a forest officer and as of now, the video has garnered more than 8,000 views.

A video of an elephant using a branch of a tree to shoo away a rhino is going viral on social media.

The video has been shared by Indian Forest Service official Susanta Nanda. He captioned the video as, “Elephant use branch of a tree to scare away a angry Rhino. Elephants use parts of tree as tools. Here it sends a strong signal to the rhino. Get away or will throw you like the branch. The hint was enough”.

As of now, the video has garnered more than 8,000 views.

The fascinating clip did draw the attention of quite a few animal enthusiasts. A person , who was of the opinion that elephant has an advantage in such a situation, said, “The elephant has advantage of height ..but we are lucky enough to see these amazing creatures.. hope they stop poaching and killing these innocent souls”.

Another person, who loved the video and the stand-off, wrote, “Love the video and the stand-off. Just social distancing animal style. But at more than 2,000 kgs weight of the rhino on average, there’s no chance that elephant can toss him like a branch...”

Other interesting remarks on the post were as follows:

