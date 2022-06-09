'Wildest Ultimatum': Trevor Noah's Take on Haridwar Couple Suing Son for Not Having Kids

The news of Indian parents suing their married son for Rs5 crore for not providing them with a grandchild has now made its way to the American television show The Today Show. Host Trevor Noah has shared his take on the news that first surfaced in May. Residents of Haridwar, Uttarakhand, Sadhana and Sanjeev Prasad, filed a petition last month seeking Rs 5 crore in damages from their son and his wife if a baby is not produced within a year.

The couple claimed in their petition that a grandchild would be a sort of payback for all the money that they “invested” in their son, including his expensive education in the US and lavish wedding and honeymoon trip. As Trevor shared this news in the recent episode of The Daily Show, the stand-up comedian said, “Being parents is so weird. You spend the first 18 years doing everything you can to stop your kids from having sex. And then, as soon as they grow up, you turn into frat bros. 'Yo, you got to get laid, dude! And don't use a condom either. That shit's for losers. Just do it. Do it now.”

The 38-year-old, however, said that he understands the couple's viewpoint. “As weird as it is, part of me sees where these parents are coming from. I mean the only reason you have kids is so that you can get grandchildren.” Sharing his take on the bizarre lawsuit filed in the Uttarakhand High Court, Trevor added that the word grandparent is self-explanatory since it comes with the word “grand” and many people strive for it. “It’s grand. It’s better. And also they’re on the same page.” The author of Born a Crime added that both grandparents and grandkids love telling “long and pointless stories.”

The comedian also pointed out how the tight frame of one year to produce a grandchild might have affected the son’s sex life. “You realise every time now their son has sex he’s thinking about his parents.”

The news of Desi parents’ amping up their classic guilt-tripping tactic has made headlines the world over.

