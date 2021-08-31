Wildlife Rescue Team Saves Hedgehog Stuck in Drain in East Sussex

A video of an unusual rescue operation from the UK has been getting a lot of attention online. The clip which was posted on Facebook features a team of rescuers of the East Sussex Wildlife Rescue & Ambulance Service (WRAS) saving a hedgehog who was stuck inside a covered drain. The rescuers were called in by a local resident who spotted the hedgehog stuck in the drain across his car parking space.

When the team arrived, they saw the resident already trying to break the drain cover, however, his efforts yielded no results. The rescuers then got on to their job and used multiple tools to break the covering before finally bringing the hedgehog out. The video was posted on WRAS’ Facebook page along with a long caption narrating the details of the rescue operation.

The hedgehog appeared to have lost weight and was dehydrated. The rescue team shifted it for further medical treatment at a care centre. The hedgehog was checked for any injuries at the facility. Luckily, other than the minor bruising, the animal appeared to be fine.

The caption added that the hedgehog will be monitored for a few days before being safely released in its natural habitat.

Since being shared online, the clip of the rescue op has garnered many views along with several comments from Facebook users. People thanked the rescue team for making sure that the little creature was safe and called them real-life heroes. A user wrote, “Thank you so much for your determination and kindness. Bless our firemen, lovely people.

In another similar incident, an owl and turtle who had gotten stuck together were untangled by the rescue team in the US state of Virginia. The talon of the owl was stuck in between the top and bottom shell of the turtle.

