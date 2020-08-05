Will Heat Death Finally Cause the End of the Universe? This Cosmologist Thinks So

Cosmologist Katie Mack has come forward with her version of how the universe would end.

BBC reported that in an interview to Radio 1 Newsbeat, Katie said, "There's something about acknowledging the impermanence of existence that is just a little bit freeing."

The news website, citing her experiences from her new book The End of Everything, reported that the cosmologist learned that scientists had no idea as to why the universe expanded the way it did.

She said that processes are going on all the time in the universe. Katie felt that she would also be at the receiving end of all this as she had no protection from this stuff.

The cosmologist asserted that she was trying to share the terror a little bit through her book. She added that the purpose behind her step is that she wants people to have more personal connection with what's going on in the universe.

She stated that words like "heat death" are easy to understand and the universe will most likely come to an end because of this event.

"It's where the universe just expands and expands and cools, and everything kind of decays and fades away," Katie said. She also admitted that it's not the "most exciting possibility".

The cosmologist said that technically this destruction could happen at any time.

According to NYT, which also reported citing excerpts from her book, she thinks that the sun will expand to its red giant phase, leaving Earth lifeless and devouring the orbit of Mercury and perhaps Venus in about five billion years.