Will Indian Cities Start Paying for Bus Tickets With Plastic Bottles? Quite Possible!

Will we walk towards a more sustainable India now?

Parth Sharma | News18.com

Updated:September 27, 2018, 4:22 PM IST
(Image: PTI)
We live in a world which is mostly concentrated on make, use, and dispose. This, loosely referred to as linear economy, ensures that we walk towards an impending mass destruction of the planet where the natural habitats would be choking with plastic and other toxic industrial waste very soon.

However, all may not be lost after all. While many organisations follow the destructive path of a linear economy,  growing awareness regarding the environment has led to the development of a concept called 'circular economy'.

Broadly speaking, a 'circular economy' model ensures that Earth's continually repleting natural resources are put to minimal use to sustain them for future generations It is not only limited to daily-use recycling products but goes deeper by attempting to ensure that organisations recreate products which can make their recycling easier or unnecessary. This model of economy would not only ensure less consumption of non-renewable resources but ensure their sustainability for future generations.

On Wednesday, Chairman of the Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra shared a video from the World Economic Forum which detailed the accounts of four cities that let the public pay for public transport with plastic waste.

Beijing allows commuters to pay for the metro ticket with plastic bottles at a special ticket machine. In an Indonesian city, buses accept payment through plastic bottles and not cash. In Surabaya, again in Indonesia, passengers pay with recycling and get two hours of travel. In Istanbul, meanwhile, people can exchange their plastic waste for credit on their metro cards which can be used on different forms of public transport. Sydney has high-tech reverse vending machines where recycling gets you rewards like movie tickets or bus tickets.

Talking about recycling laying the foundation for a circular economy, Mahindra wondered which Indian city would be the first to take a similar initiative, tagging Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, asking them whether they would implement this model in Indore and Amravati respectively.

Thanking the chairman for his suggestion, CM Shivraj informed that the state of Madhya Pradesh does have several plastic bottle recycling machines, however, his (Mahindra) suggestion was a good idea and the CM promised to take this up in a future meeting.





Several other users too hailed the idea and even offered their suggestions.













