Will Indian Cities Start Paying for Bus Tickets With Plastic Bottles? Quite Possible!
Will we walk towards a more sustainable India now?
(Image: PTI)
However, all may not be lost after all. While many organisations follow the destructive path of a linear economy, growing awareness regarding the environment has led to the development of a concept called 'circular economy'.
Broadly speaking, a 'circular economy' model ensures that Earth's continually repleting natural resources are put to minimal use to sustain them for future generations It is not only limited to daily-use recycling products but goes deeper by attempting to ensure that organisations recreate products which can make their recycling easier or unnecessary. This model of economy would not only ensure less consumption of non-renewable resources but ensure their sustainability for future generations.
On Wednesday, Chairman of the Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra shared a video from the World Economic Forum which detailed the accounts of four cities that let the public pay for public transport with plastic waste.
Beijing allows commuters to pay for the metro ticket with plastic bottles at a special ticket machine. In an Indonesian city, buses accept payment through plastic bottles and not cash. In Surabaya, again in Indonesia, passengers pay with recycling and get two hours of travel. In Istanbul, meanwhile, people can exchange their plastic waste for credit on their metro cards which can be used on different forms of public transport. Sydney has high-tech reverse vending machines where recycling gets you rewards like movie tickets or bus tickets.
Talking about recycling laying the foundation for a circular economy, Mahindra wondered which Indian city would be the first to take a similar initiative, tagging Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu, asking them whether they would implement this model in Indore and Amravati respectively.
When incentives are created for recycling you lay the foundation of a ‘circular economy.’ Which forward thinking Indian cities would take this idea forward? Perhaps @ChouhanShivraj can do it in Indore, India’s cleanest city? Or @ncbn can ensure it happens in Amaravati.. pic.twitter.com/zAMdPf1zdj
— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 26, 2018
Thanking the chairman for his suggestion, CM Shivraj informed that the state of Madhya Pradesh does have several plastic bottle recycling machines, however, his (Mahindra) suggestion was a good idea and the CM promised to take this up in a future meeting.
Thank you, Anand ji. While we have plastic bottle recycling machines installed at various places across the state, this indeed is a good idea. I would request @FutureofMP to make a note of this as well for our next meeting. https://t.co/NtJuefzo2I
— ShivrajSingh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) September 26, 2018
Several other users too hailed the idea and even offered their suggestions.
What we need is water ATMs at regular places where ppl can come with their bottles n fill it up by paying money.. this will completely cut out plastic bottles itself..
Elimination of waste at source is what is required not high funda waste management..@anandmahindra
— SCM Consultant (@oarhtanirs) September 26, 2018
Great https://t.co/d8YYUnzVrJ start with it can be installed in all government institutions in Indore and Bhopal.
— Dr. ANKIT SRIVASTAVA (@DrAnkit_1986) September 26, 2018
Sir, @indianrailway__ has installed ticket vending machines which give travel credit/cash back at PayTm wallet for depositing plastic bottles https://t.co/hcocYwIAX4
Probably we have made small beginning, your RT would make this reach millions
— FocusWork (@prasadshete) September 26, 2018
We would need an integrated waste management enterprise OR transparent collaboration between recyclers. Trying... But very challenging.
— Ram@4R (@ramnnr) September 27, 2018
Wonderful initiative. Most effective way of recycling. Indian cities, doubtful. If any one takes up this initiative it will be a game changer. Why not start with Gods Own Country @CMOKerala @vijayanpinarayi ??? Its easy to implement in a state which is having highest literacy
— arun (@arunk0306) September 27, 2018
