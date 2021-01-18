Will Kamala Harris Wear a Saree for Inauguration Day in US? Desis Can't Wait to Find Out

On January 20, 2021, Kamala Harris will be assuming the office of Vice President of the United States. Speculations are going around that the first woman Vice President might wear the Indian traditional dress ‘saree’ on the big day.

In an interview to CNN, fashion designer Bibhu Mohapatra said that it would not be a surprise if Kamala decides to wear a saree for the inauguration ball. According to him, it is important for madam VP that she uses her saree as a tool to bring people together.

Kamala was asked a question about saree by a person from the audience during her campaign speech. She was asked if she would be wearing the traditional Indian dress saree if she wins the election. Back then, Kamala had then said, “Let’s first win.”

Bibhu believes that Kamala can use the garment as a healing gesture at this time when the new administration has the task of unifying the country. He also believes that Kamala’s picture in a saree that had previously surfaced on social media has made him and others relate to her more than before.

The picture in question is from her maternal home in India where Kamala can be seen wearing a bright pink coloured sari.

Kamala’s origins are in India as her mother Shyamala Gopalan, a biomedical scientist, migrated from India to the US. Her Jamaican-American father Donald Harris is an economist and professor emeritus at Stanford University.

Nepalese American designer Prabal Gurung said that Kamala’s picture reminded him of the women in his family. He says that the photo reminds him of the fact that a woman of colour will lead the way towards a more just and equitable future.

Many social media users have reacted to the speculation that Kamala might wear a saree for the inauguration ball.

Fashion historian Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell said that it would be amazing if Kamala decides to wear a saree-inspired gown on the inauguration day.

I’m not holding my breath, but this would be AMAZING. Fingers crossed for a sari-inspired gown at the inaugural ball (or whatever chill COVID-proof after-party they’re planning this year). https://t.co/4tXyaWymDq — Dr. Kimberly Chrisman-Campbell (@HottyCouture) January 16, 2021

A Twitter user, Dr. Hem Nalini Morzaria-Luna who is a marine scientist also said that it would be awesome if Kamala wears a traditional Indian outfit.

It would be awesome if @KamalaHarris wore a traditional Indian outfit https://t.co/x3z9r9Zkit — Dr. Hem Nalini Morzaria-Luna (@hmorzaria) January 16, 2021

Sahir Khan, another user, commented that his mother would lose her mind if Kamala decides to wear a saree to the inauguration.

My mom might lose her mind if VP @SenKamalaHarris wears a sari to the inauguration ;-) https://t.co/KbHmueOOkN — Sahir Khan (@sahir_yow) January 16, 2021

Many others also said that they want to see Vice President-elect Kamala Harris wear a saree at the inauguration ball.

I kinda wanna see @KamalaHarris wear a sari on Inauguration Day ‼️ — The MVP. (@_MonikaVPatel_) January 14, 2021

Soon the choice of her dress will get revealed when she takes the oath of office at the inauguration. It has also been speculated that like former US President Barack Obama, Kamala might also be conscious about including the different cultures of America in her fashion.