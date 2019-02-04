'Will Make Kolkata London' and Other Reasons Why #WestBengalWantsPresidentRule is Trending on Twitter

“Will make Kolkata London.”



UK has parliamentary govt, Di.



Then why are you provoking the centre to impose President’s rule to play the victim card?#MamataBlocksCBI #MamataVsCBI #WestBengalwantsPresidentRule — Nitin Gupta (@asknitingupta) February 4, 2019

In the same way, Sister has done a lot of names by performing dharna many times and has taken a lot of work but it should not be so, this time it is reversed. #WestBengalwantsPresidentRule — Rajesh kumar Rout 🇮🇳 (@Rajeshrout99) February 4, 2019

Its the responsibility of state govt to ensure law and order within their territory. Mamata Banerjee failed to do so on multiple occasions. Its really hurting to see land of Tagore being in such a sorry state. President should intervene. #WestBengalwantsPresidentRule — Santosh Kenchaamba (@santoshken) February 4, 2019

Mamata: No permission for your rally!

Mamata: No permission to land your chopper!

Mamata: I will arrest CBI Officers!

Mamata: MODI IS DICTATOR!#Hypocrites #SayNoToTMC #ChitFundScam#WestBengalwantsPresidentRule — Ganesh (@iGanesh90) February 4, 2019

The Central Government should take the necessary steps to dissolve the West Bengal Government, according to the Supreme Court guidelines.

#MamataVsCBI #WestBengalwantsPresidentRule — BALAJI VENKATRAMAN (@MVBALAJE) February 4, 2019

Dear Corrupt @MamataOfficial



Democracy doesn't mean you are freely allow to snatch money from poor through cheat fund scam.#WestBengalwantsPresidentRule that's only sollution at this moment. — Himanshu Gajera (@HimanshuGajera_) February 4, 2019

She’s threat for democracy #WestBengalwantsPresidentRule — instive india (@InstivePvt) February 4, 2019

This is sheer arrogance of the WB CM @MamataOfficial obstruction the CBI probe upon the SC order;this is the first of its kind protection to an alleged by political machinery.The people of Bengal have been cheated. #MamataFreeBengal — Ipsit Pallav (@Ipsit_Pallav) February 4, 2019

If you have not been living under a rock, you know West Bengal is in a state of chaos. And naturally, like every other thing, it has made it to social media. One of the top hashtags on Twitter right now is #WestBengalWantsPresidentRule.In the last 72 hours, this is what has happened- a scuffle broke out between police officers and the CBI sleuths, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee called CBI's action "gabbar style" and has sat on a dharna since Sunday evening.According to interim CBI chief M Nageswar Rao, there is evidence that Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar was 'instrumental in causing the destruction of this evidence and obstructing justice' in the Sharada chit fund scam. Meanwhile, the West Bengal CM during her dharna said that the CBI’s actions were “no less than a coup”.Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Delhi CM and Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK president MK Stalin, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejaswi Yadav and J-K National Conference’s Omar Abdullah extended their support to Mamata Banerjee and slammed the Modi government over the “undemocratic” move.Incidentally, this move by the CBI took place at a time when the West Bengal state government and the Bharatiya Janata Party are at loggerheads over the saffron party’s campaign in the state.Reacting to speculation that the Centre may impose President’s Rule in Bengal, Mamata had said, “Let them do whatever they want to do to gag us. We are not scared. We will see. Let them announce President’s Rule. This is Bengal and history is witness to how the state has always stood against atrocities and against those who tried to toy with democracy.”Following this, a lot of netizens took to Twitter to express that they would prefer if there was a President's rule.People also quoted earlier tweets of Rahul Gandhi to show the disparity between his 2016 and 2019 statements.It's not just Twitter. Searches for 'Article 355' and 'President's rule' spiked on Google Trends on February 3rd, when Mamata Banerjee announced her dharna.Searches for 'Chit Fund Scam' also spiked.*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.