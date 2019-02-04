Budget Highlights
'Will Make Kolkata London' and Other Reasons Why #WestBengalWantsPresidentRule is Trending on Twitter
As the debacle between Mamata Banerjee and the CBI unfolded, "Article 355" "President's Rule" and "Chit fund scam" also picked up on Google Trends.
In the last 72 hours, this is what has happened- a scuffle broke out between police officers and the CBI sleuths, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee called CBI's action "gabbar style" and has sat on a dharna since Sunday evening.
According to interim CBI chief M Nageswar Rao, there is evidence that Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar was 'instrumental in causing the destruction of this evidence and obstructing justice' in the Sharada chit fund scam. Meanwhile, the West Bengal CM during her dharna said that the CBI’s actions were “no less than a coup”.
Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Delhi CM and Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK president MK Stalin, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejaswi Yadav and J-K National Conference’s Omar Abdullah extended their support to Mamata Banerjee and slammed the Modi government over the “undemocratic” move.
Incidentally, this move by the CBI took place at a time when the West Bengal state government and the Bharatiya Janata Party are at loggerheads over the saffron party’s campaign in the state.
Reacting to speculation that the Centre may impose President’s Rule in Bengal, Mamata had said, “Let them do whatever they want to do to gag us. We are not scared. We will see. Let them announce President’s Rule. This is Bengal and history is witness to how the state has always stood against atrocities and against those who tried to toy with democracy.”
Following this, a lot of netizens took to Twitter to express that they would prefer if there was a President's rule.
“Will make Kolkata London.”— Nitin Gupta (@asknitingupta) February 4, 2019
UK has parliamentary govt, Di.
Then why are you provoking the centre to impose President’s rule to play the victim card?#MamataBlocksCBI #MamataVsCBI #WestBengalwantsPresidentRule
In the same way, Sister has done a lot of names by performing dharna many times and has taken a lot of work but it should not be so, this time it is reversed. #WestBengalwantsPresidentRule— Rajesh kumar Rout 🇮🇳 (@Rajeshrout99) February 4, 2019
Its the responsibility of state govt to ensure law and order within their territory. Mamata Banerjee failed to do so on multiple occasions. Its really hurting to see land of Tagore being in such a sorry state. President should intervene. #WestBengalwantsPresidentRule— Santosh Kenchaamba (@santoshken) February 4, 2019
Mamata: No permission for your rally!— Ganesh (@iGanesh90) February 4, 2019
Mamata: No permission to land your chopper!
Mamata: I will arrest CBI Officers!
Mamata: MODI IS DICTATOR!#Hypocrites #SayNoToTMC #ChitFundScam#WestBengalwantsPresidentRule
The Central Government should take the necessary steps to dissolve the West Bengal Government, according to the Supreme Court guidelines.— BALAJI VENKATRAMAN (@MVBALAJE) February 4, 2019
#MamataVsCBI #WestBengalwantsPresidentRule
A black day in history of india.!@MamtaBanarjee arrests CBI officers!👏🏻#WestBengalwantsPresidentRule pic.twitter.com/3tJs4ZNt2C— Krutarth Patel (@_krutarth_) February 4, 2019
Dear Corrupt @MamataOfficial— Himanshu Gajera (@HimanshuGajera_) February 4, 2019
Democracy doesn't mean you are freely allow to snatch money from poor through cheat fund scam.#WestBengalwantsPresidentRule that's only sollution at this moment.
She’s threat for democracy #WestBengalwantsPresidentRule— instive india (@InstivePvt) February 4, 2019
This is sheer arrogance of the WB CM @MamataOfficial obstruction the CBI probe upon the SC order;this is the first of its kind protection to an alleged by political machinery.The people of Bengal have been cheated. #MamataFreeBengal— Ipsit Pallav (@Ipsit_Pallav) February 4, 2019
People also quoted earlier tweets of Rahul Gandhi to show the disparity between his 2016 and 2019 statements.
#WestBengalwantsPresidentRule— Piyush Malu (@PiyushMalu75) February 4, 2019
Will you please explain your stand @RahulGandhi @INCIndia @INCWestBengal .#indiawith_CBI pic.twitter.com/WMxotvGKmF
It's not just Twitter. Searches for 'Article 355' and 'President's rule' spiked on Google Trends on February 3rd, when Mamata Banerjee announced her dharna.
Searches for 'Chit Fund Scam' also spiked.
