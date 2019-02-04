LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
'Will Make Kolkata London' and Other Reasons Why #WestBengalWantsPresidentRule is Trending on Twitter

As the debacle between Mamata Banerjee and the CBI unfolded, "Article 355" "President's Rule" and "Chit fund scam" also picked up on Google Trends.

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:February 4, 2019, 4:47 PM IST
If you have not been living under a rock, you know West Bengal is in a state of chaos. And naturally, like every other thing, it has made it to social media. One of the top hashtags on Twitter right now is #WestBengalWantsPresidentRule.

In the last 72 hours, this is what has happened- a scuffle broke out between police officers and the CBI sleuths, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee called CBI's action "gabbar style" and has sat on a dharna since Sunday evening.

According to interim CBI chief M Nageswar Rao, there is evidence that Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar was 'instrumental in causing the destruction of this evidence and obstructing justice' in the Sharada chit fund scam. Meanwhile, the West Bengal CM during her dharna said that the CBI’s actions were “no less than a coup”.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi, Delhi CM and Aam Admi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, DMK president MK Stalin, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Tejaswi Yadav and J-K National Conference’s Omar Abdullah extended their support to Mamata Banerjee and slammed the Modi government over the “undemocratic” move.

Incidentally, this move by the CBI took place at a time when the West Bengal state government and the Bharatiya Janata Party are at loggerheads over the saffron party’s campaign in the state.

Reacting to speculation that the Centre may impose President’s Rule in Bengal, Mamata had said, “Let them do whatever they want to do to gag us. We are not scared. We will see. Let them announce President’s Rule. This is Bengal and history is witness to how the state has always stood against atrocities and against those who tried to toy with democracy.”

Following this, a lot of netizens took to Twitter to express that they would prefer if there was a President's rule.
































People also quoted earlier tweets of Rahul Gandhi to show the disparity between his 2016 and 2019 statements.






It's not just Twitter. Searches for 'Article 355' and 'President's rule' spiked on Google Trends on February 3rd, when Mamata Banerjee announced her dharna.



Searches for 'Chit Fund Scam' also spiked.



