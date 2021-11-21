Will Nedry's Barbasol Can Mystery be Finally Solved in 'Jurassic World: Dominion'?

Jurassic Park is considered one of the most iconic movies ever made. Steven Spielberg’s adaptation is almost a perfect mix of great action and characters, featuring an unkempt group of outsiders trying to sustain an island overrun with dinosaurs. The film captivated the imagination of audiences and created a legacy of pulse-pounding dinosaur action. Movie history has provided worldwide fans again and again with critical moments that seem ripe for rethinking. But whatever happened to Dennis Nedry’s Barbasol can? In the film, Nedry is the self-centered head programmer of the park. He makes a deal with a genetics company early in the first film with an objective to smuggle embryos off the island in return for a huge sum. He meets with Lewis Dodgson, head of research at Biosyn, who gives him a specialised shaving cream can, meant to store and refrigerate the stolen embryos.

He collects the embryos from cold storage after turning off the island's security systems. However, on the way to meet with his contact, he gets in a car accident. Nedry tries to extricate his car but he is attacked by a Dilophosaur, with the embryo cans being washed away and ultimately buried in mud. This is the last time that the Jurassic Park lore witnessed the Barbasol can.

What would have happened if Nedry (Wayne Knight) succeeded in his grand act of thievery? The mystery, actually, never saw the end of it. The plot point remains a loose end and was never followed up to this day.

What happened to the can after Nerdy’s encounter with a hungry Dilophosaurus in Jurassic Park and what if he had escaped the park with those stolen embryos? His plan eventually unleashed total chaos throughout the park. A lot could have happened differently, even if this plotline seems to be an open and shut case in the franchise. It would have altered the world in terrifying ways if things had gone the other way. In the Jurassic World trilogy's epic conclusion, fans may finally get answers to one of the franchise's longest-running questions.

Jurassic World's marketing campaign included a can collaboration that released a teaser seemingly hinting at the can's return, but nothing came of it. Despite an extreme fan interest in the embryo can's fate, screenwriter David Koepp stated that neither he nor Spielberg planned to do anything with the same after the first film. Now as actor Campbell Scott is playing Lewis Dodgson in Jurassic World: Dominion, it remains to be seen if there is one final twist in store involving the Barbasol can.

