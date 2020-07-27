Will Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Return to Royal Duties? Insiders Feel 'No Chance' After New Book

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are unlikely to resume their official roles in the Royal Family. At least, that's what UK publications believe, all thanks to the new book called 'Finding Freedom'.

The book that Meghan and Harry have dissociated from have detailed the Duke and Duchesses' fractured relationship with the monarchy. Experts believe that it has the potential to destroy the couple’s negotiatory powers once their ‘trial period’ in America is up.

On Thursday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sued the paparazzi to stop the sale and publication of a photo of their son Archie that they say was shot at their Los Angeles-area home in an invasion of their privacy.

Meghan and Harry said the tabloid harassment finally came to a head when they saw that a photo of Archie was being offered to media outlets that was purportedly taken on a family outing in Malibu, when in fact it was clearly shot while he was in their yard, unbeknownst to them.

The couple's lives have been embroiled in controversy since they announced their decision to step back as royals and move to LA where they could attempt to lead a normal life. Well, as normal as can be for a royal.

The new book suggests that tensions had been brewing between Prince Harry and the rest of the family for a very long time, ever since he had been dating Meghan Markle, who was then an actor in the popular Hollywood series, Suits.

While Meghan and Harry had disassociated themselves from the book, 'Finding Freedom' by The Times and The Sunday Times newspapers, it does make some startling revelations which throw more light into what prompted the couple to take the drastic step in January this year.

According to the book, Britain’s Prince Harry took offence at what he thought was Prince William’s “snobbishness” when he advised his brother to “take as much time as you need to get to know this girl” when he was dating Meghan.

Apparently, William wanted to make sure that Meghan had the right intentions and did not want Harry to rush things. This could have been the beginning of the rift between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex (as Harry and Meghan were formerly known.)

The book reveals how things went south in the royal family and now according to a report by NZ Herald, this ruins chances of Meghan and Harry returning to the royal family.

A royal household source told the Daily Mail, "The door will always be open to them as much-loved members of the family. But it's hard to see how they can now salvage the new role they wanted as 'hybrid' royals, running commercial careers alongside royal duties from the US."

A one-year probationary period had been granted following Megxit, to allow all royals some space to breathe and for Meghan and Harry to have a chance at establishing an independent life for themselves and their son. This was also supposed to be time for them to reflect on their decision and hopefully repair the rift with the rest of the family. The reports suggest that when the time for reviewing Megxit comes up, the revelations made by the book is likely to do more harm than good.

The book also makes some other shocking claims. For instance, it reveals how the rest of the royal family were uncertain about Meghan Markle from the very beginning. While some of them said they could not trust her, a senior royal apparently called her "Harry's showgirl."

According to another book claiming to offer insight into Megxit, “Royals At War: The Inside Story of Harry and Meghan’s Shocking Split With the House of Windsor”, Prince Harry is apparently feeling "tortured" and suffering from cabin fever after quitting Britain and moving to LA with wife Meghan Markle and one-year-old son, Archie.

The book, quoting sources, have claimed that, for Harry, "It was far from an ideal situation. (He) has gone from feeling excited about the move to feeling secretly tortured."

Following Megxit, there were several reports that Meghan and Kate's feud was responsible for the split. That was never actually the case. It was a rift between the brothers which eventually led to the royal couple renouncing their title, according to reports and books on the event which shook England and its monarchy.

A timeline of the Harry-William feud shows that it began in 2018, with the event mentioned in the book, Finding Freedom. While William was concerned for his brother and felt that Harry and Meghan's relationship was moving too quickly, Harry felt it was snobbish. Even after the two got married, there were gossipmongers claiming how William had ignored Meghan at public events or how William had been rude to his sister-in-law - all of which infuriated his brother who felt that his family was going out of their way to humiliate Meghan.

What really happened or did not happen between the royal family members is unknown; but as the new book reveals, the feud which ultimately led to Megxit is not dying down anytime soon.

