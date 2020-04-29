BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Will AI Take over the World? Robots May Carry out All Human Works by 2050, Says Experts

Representative Image.

Representative Image.

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is capable of understanding or learning intellectual tasks that a human being can.

Share this:

Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the world and it is being believed that by 2050 the effects of AI would be felt in every sphere of human lives.

Now, David Wood, president of the London Futurists and treasurer of the Transhumanist Party UK, has said robots might be carrying out all human tasks by the end of 2050 and 10 per cent of that would be accomplished by 2025.

In an interview with Express.co.uk, Wood said, “I believe there’s a 50 per cent chance of artificial general intelligence, and hence the possibility of robots doing all human tasks, by the middle of the century and I’ve said there’s about a 10 per cent chance we might have this by 2025”.

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is capable of understanding or learning intellectual tasks that a human being can. It is one of the primary goals of artificial intelligence research.

Wood said that people should use technology to artificially improve their biological capabilities. He added that human biology has a greater deficiency in comparison to technology being developed by humans.

He added that if human doesn’t improve their capabilities they would turn out be dangerous for people.

“We have parts of our human nature which were ok in early evolutionary times, they probably had an advantage in early evolutionary times but which now are terrible dangers to us,” told Wood, adding, “So we have to figure out how do we control these tendencies before we allow others to magnify these impulses with the horrific technology that we have today and produce devastating consequences”.


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    22,982

    +972*  

  • Total Confirmed

    31,787

    +1,813*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    7,797

    +770*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,008

    +71*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 29 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,975,051

    +31,408*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,130,191

    +66,377*

  • Cured/Discharged

    937,571

    +30,673*  

  • Total DEATHS

    217,569

    +4,296*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres