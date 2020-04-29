Will AI Take over the World? Robots May Carry out All Human Works by 2050, Says Experts

Artificial intelligence is rapidly changing the world and it is being believed that by 2050 the effects of AI would be felt in every sphere of human lives.

Now, David Wood, president of the London Futurists and treasurer of the Transhumanist Party UK, has said robots might be carrying out all human tasks by the end of 2050 and 10 per cent of that would be accomplished by 2025.

In an interview with Express.co.uk, Wood said, “I believe there’s a 50 per cent chance of artificial general intelligence, and hence the possibility of robots doing all human tasks, by the middle of the century and I’ve said there’s about a 10 per cent chance we might have this by 2025”.

Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) is capable of understanding or learning intellectual tasks that a human being can. It is one of the primary goals of artificial intelligence research.

Wood said that people should use technology to artificially improve their biological capabilities. He added that human biology has a greater deficiency in comparison to technology being developed by humans.

He added that if human doesn’t improve their capabilities they would turn out be dangerous for people.

“We have parts of our human nature which were ok in early evolutionary times, they probably had an advantage in early evolutionary times but which now are terrible dangers to us,” told Wood, adding, “So we have to figure out how do we control these tendencies before we allow others to magnify these impulses with the horrific technology that we have today and produce devastating consequences”.



