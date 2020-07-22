Will Smith Accurately Sums up 2020 With a Dramatic Video. You Can Stop Your Memes Now

Six months into 2020 and we have pretty much seen it all. And it seems Hollywood actor Will Smith has joined us too.

With the coronavirus pandemic pushing for an ensuing lockdown and making social distancing the need of the hour, it has become nearly impossible to lead an otherwise "normal" life, to be precise.

As self-isolation challenges the basic ethics of humanity, there's only one question eating our minds, "Will life ever return to normal?"

Trying to sum up the hopelessness of the situation, the Men in Black actor took to social media to share a hilarious video that defines all of us in 2020.

Indeed, it's true that we have reached a point where to everything, we want to say, "Just forget it."

The nearly 20 seconds viral video shows Smith constantly wanting to help someone with moving a package. He is seen asking someone to throw carton box from the roof as he would catch it from the street.

"C'mon man toss it, I can help" he says.

The man on the roof refuses to fling it and says, "No need, we've hired people for this."

But. Then the roofman changes his mind and agrees to throw it which is when Smith says, "forget it" right before he turns away and the package falls on his head

At this point, the frame freezes with a dramatic note playing in the background.

Captioning the video, Smith wrote: "This year. ME: 2020:"⁣

Earlier, Will Smith and his wife Jada Pinkett Smith reaffirmed their commitment to each other as Pinkett Smith admitted to having a relationship with musician August Alsina when she and Smith were separated.

In a one-on-one conversation on Pinkett Smith's series 'Red Table Talk', she said she was reluctantly discussing Alsina's reported comments because of the public speculation they provoked.

What started as a friendship and a family effort to help Alsina with his health about four years ago became a "different kind of entanglement" at a time when she and Smith thought their marriage was over, Pinkett Smith said.

"An entanglement? A relationship," Smith said, prodding his wife to be more specific, alluding to the Facebook Watch show’s dedication to the candid discussion.