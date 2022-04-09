Will Smith Banned from Oscars for 10 Years after Chris Rock Slap But These Memes Hit Hard

Will Smith has been banned by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences from attending the Oscars for 10 years after the Oscars incident where he slapped Chris Rock. The Academy arrived at the decision on Friday after its Board of Governors held a meeting on what punishment was in order after the infamous “slapgate" incident. From the moment it went down at the Oscars, Will Smith slapping Chris Rock inspired a slew of memes, no matter which side of the debate one was on. While some said violence could not be condoned under any circumstance, others were in support of Will over Chris’ “tasteless" joke at the cost of Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia. Now, Will getting banned has once again brought on the memes that had only barely begun to die down.

will smith after 5 minutes of watching the oscars at home pic.twitter.com/iujbg2NBC6— zae (@itszaeok) April 8, 2022

Will Smith after the 10 year Oscar ban pic.twitter.com/yRd3s91AVq— Piñata Farms (@pinatafarms) April 8, 2022

Will Smith sneaking into the Oscars next year. https://t.co/BpDOQFlAkQ— Nick S (@StanzNicholas) April 8, 2022

Will Smith went almost 15 years without a good movie.He can do those 10 with his eyes closed. — (@IRodC1) April 8, 2022

Will Smith: “We got banned from the Oscars for 10 years!”Jada: pic.twitter.com/AJ5VKM3kwS — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) April 8, 2022

However, many were not enthused with the Academy’s decision, as they suggested that it may have been disproportionately harsh and that not the same measure was applied on certain others.

I can’t believe Will Smith got banned from the Oscars for 10 years when so many abusers and predators received no punishment pic.twitter.com/lz3PyQ2mXF— BLURAYANGEL (@blurayangel) April 8, 2022

Will Smith got in more trouble than the people who stormed the Capitol— Aye Yo B (@BeSmoove7) April 8, 2022

The harshness of Will Smith’s punishment is interesting when you consider he’s practically been scandal free prior to this.— ella (@EllaDecember) April 8, 2022

I'd really enjoy it if Will Smith just spent the next ten years sneaking into the Oscars in really bad costumes like Gene Parmesan in Arrested Development.— Jason Diamond (@imjasondiamond) April 8, 2022

Will Smith being banned from the Oscars for 10 years is astounding. They really kept giving awards to known sexual abusers and pedophiles, but a slap is really where they’re going to start banning people.— Natalie Dallas (@DallasasinTexas) April 8, 2022

Will has released a statement on the matter accepting the ruling. In one sentence statement, obtained by Comic Book.com, Will wrote: “I accept and respect the Academy’s decision." He had also earlier publicly apologised to Chris Rock for slapping the comedian onstage during the live Oscars 2022, saying his behaviour was “unacceptable". Will had taken to Instagram to pen a lengthy note in which he also apologised to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

