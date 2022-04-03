Will Smith Might Scare Off Aliens, Says Expert After Watching Oscars Fiasco

Aliens might be scared of Will Smith, claims an expert on UFOs and aliens. And if you think this has something to do with the recent slap altercation between Smith and Chris Rock, then you are in the right direction. According to The Mirror, the expert, Nick Pope, believes that is it highly likely that the aliens might be monitoring us and might have perceived fictional movies such as ‘Men In Black’ and ‘Independence Day’ as documentaries showcasing real-life events on earth and in space. 53-year-old Nick had been associated with the Ministry of Defence in the British Government and has probed UFOs and aliens in depth. According to Nick, the species of aliens monitoring us might be advanced enough to watch out television but might not understand the concept of fiction. As a result, the aliens might mistake ‘Men In Black’ and ‘Independence Day’ for reality.

“If extra-terrestrials are watching Earth – either monitoring us as a part of a scientific study of emerging civilisations or maybe as reconnaissance, ahead of an alien invasion – they will get a lot of information about us from our TV broadcasts,” said Nick, as reported by The Mirror. However, the slap fiasco at the Oscars did come up in Nick’s statement.

Mentioning the incident where Smith slapped Chris, Nick said, “Aliens will already know Will Smith from ‘Independence Day’, where he punched out an alien and uttered the immortal line ‘Welcome To Earth’.” Adding ‘Men In Black’ to the conversation, he further stated, “They will think Will Smith is often the person we put up to defend ourselves.”

According to Nick, aliens might also think that he is one of the people ruling the planet earth if they have heard the phrase Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, a TV show starring Will Smith in the lead role. However, Nick said, all of this will depend on whether the aliens understand the concept of fiction or not.

