Will Smith Once Slapped 'Reporter' Who Tried to Kiss Him, Old Video Starts Debate

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 ceremony unfolded into quite a saga, starting a discussion on violence and tasteless jokes, with the Internet backing both sides. Now, an old video of Will slapping a ‘reporter’ who seemed to attempt to kiss him has been dug up and is adding to the debate. At the Oscars, Chris had walked up to the 94th Academy Awards stage to present the Oscar Award for Best Documentary Feature, which was presented to Summer of Soul, and cracked a joke about Will’s wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith’s look, whose head was shaved. “GI Joe 2, can’t wait to see it," Chris had said, referring to her Oscars 2022 look. Will’s punch stunned the audience, but that was not all. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***king mouth," he went on to yell from his seat. Jada suffers from an autoimmune condition called alopecia which affects hair growth.

Will has since gone on to publicly apologise to Chris, but it would seem that the Internet rarely forgets. In the old video that’s now doing the rounds on social media, Will had slapped a “reporter" when he leaned in and tried to kiss the actor at the premiere of Men in Black 3 in Moscow in the year 2012. The actor was on the red carpet when the Ukrainian reporter approached him. Alleging that the reporter “tried to kiss (him) on (his) mouth," Smith pushed the reporter away before lightly slapping him with the back of his hand. Reportedly, the reporter was a prankster named Vitalii Sediuk who was asking for a hug but got slapped instead as he went too close to the actor.

Y’all remember Will Smith slapped that reporter for trying to kiss him?!?! This not the first time Will Smith slapped someone pic.twitter.com/aMMxthnuJ2 — ᦔ᥇ (@deidrebeeee) March 28, 2022

While some opined that this indicated a “habit", others said that it wasn’t fair to compare the two incidents.

Please stop comparing the love tap #WillSmith gave to a reporter for trying to kiss him with the energy he brought towards #chrisRock— TheAmazingLucas (@amazinglucasfr) March 28, 2022

for context, that reporter is also some shock comedian that forced a kiss on Will Smith trying to get a rise out of him for the cameras it wasn't some harmless thing it was meant to get that reaction— Christopher Marc (@_ChristopherM) March 29, 2022

Remember Will Smith smacked that reporter on the red carpet for the Moscow premiere for “Men In Black 3” for trying to kiss him so actually I am not surprised at that this slap‍♀️— Face (@Body_Butter_) March 28, 2022

Will smith really loves to smack ppl lmao he smacked some reporter on the red carpet before for tryna kiss him so this don’t surprise me .— (@dasshh__) March 28, 2022

Will Smith smacked a reporter in the mouth for tryna kiss him seem like y’all should stop trying that man— lex (@slangincards) March 28, 2022

From slapping a reporter on the red carpet to being involved in an assault case, Smith has been in the headlines over outbursts quite a few times.

