Will Smith Slapgate Birthed a Nicole Kidman Meme, But She Was Reacting to Something Else

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars birthed one too many memes and notable among them is one of a flabbergasted Nicole Kidman. If you have retained the capacity to be surprised after what went down at the Oscars, then you may brace yourself because that Nicole meme actually isn’t her reacting to the slap. In fact, Vulture reports, it was taken hours earlier during the first hour of the ceremony reserved for craft awards, that was not televised. The photographer, Myung Chun of the Los Angeles Times, told the publication that Nicole was actually reacting to Jessica Chastain who had entered the room. She excitedly waved to her- which somehow became a slapgate meme- and Jessica later walked to Kidman and her husband Keith Urban to greet them.

Twitter has been slow to catch on. Till the word spreads, watch them enjoy the misplaced meme. For Nicole’s sake, though, at least there’s something to replace the “seal-clapping" meme now.

Nicole Kidman finally trading in the seal clap meme for her Will Smith/Chris Rock slap reaction 😭😭😭 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/H84BqMWgAa— Joe (@onlyjoekin_) March 28, 2022

So who’s gonna tell them?

Can we just all agree that Nicole Kidman deserves an #Oscar for her reaction to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock? 😂 pic.twitter.com/prtXJiE00l— 🇮🇹🇺🇸 Anis Jerbi 🇺🇦🇹🇳 (@ArtistAJ17) March 28, 2022

This one’s true regardless of context.

It isn't the #Oscars until we have a truly insane Nicole Kidman reaction image. pic.twitter.com/KSk9wTs8oK— Devan Coggan (@devancoggan) March 28, 2022

Nicole Kidman wins Oscar for Best Reaction to Will Smith assaulting Chris Rock. pic.twitter.com/ZTtEqsTvrn— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) March 28, 2022

Nicole Kidman is a top tier reaction image giver. Remember her grinch hands years ago? She’s unbeatable. https://t.co/G9UHvT0zvp— Cat (@_CatDaddy) March 28, 2022

Will Smith, for his part, has gone on to apologise to Chris Rock for the entire debacle. Will took to Instagram to pen a lengthy note in which he also apologised to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Will was announced as the best actor at the 94th Academy Awards for his role in King Richard. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable,” Smith wrote in an Instagram post Monday.

