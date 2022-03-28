Will Smith Slapped Chris Rock at Oscars and the Memes Need No Punchline

Will Smith just slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars 2022 ceremony and it’s a moment that’s popularly known as a Twitter “cultural reset", even though there is something to be said about violence as well as tasteless jokes. The internet is divided over Will’s move after he walked up to Chris and smacked him in the face. While some said violence should not be condoned under any circumstance, others were siding with Will for standing up to Chris’ “joke". Chris had walked up to the 94th Academy Awards stage to present the Oscar Award for Best Documentary Feature, which was presented to Summer of Soul, and cracked a joke about Will’s wife, actor Jada Pinkett Smith’s look, whose head was shaved. “GI Joe 2, can’t wait to see it," Chris had said, referring to her Oscars 2022 look. Will’s punch stunned the audience, but that was not all. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***king mouth,” he went on to yell from his seat. Jada suffers from an autoimmune condition called alopecia which affects hair growth.

“Wow dude, it was a GI Jane joke," Chris replied. “Keep my wife’s name out of your f***king mouth," Will repeated himself. “I’m going to," Chris replied before adding, “That was the greatest night in television." Naturally, memes followed.

How Can She Slap (2008) - UTV Bindass pic.twitter.com/jiiYMQQri0— Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) March 28, 2022

It is not Will Smith’s fault. Everyone wants to slap that friend who unnecessarily cracks inappropriate jokes around your partner. pic.twitter.com/zHUQ4V9TfI— Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) March 28, 2022

the people that were sitting next to will smith and laughed at the joke: #whatjusthappened pic.twitter.com/w8iRskLgY3— nico (@marrymehange) March 28, 2022

will smith got the hardest album cover of 2022 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/a9F0cOm6kN— joshua (@jxfraser) March 28, 2022

andrew garfield and zendaya scrolling on twitter after will smith punch chris rock#Oscars pic.twitter.com/88kDGfvzfU— Polemik Kreatif (@Polemikreatif) March 28, 2022

chris rock backstage after getting smacked by will smith in front of millions #Oscars #Oscars2022 pic.twitter.com/4ymq5lb3Jy— Adarsh Yograaj (@AdarshYograaj) March 28, 2022

Security at the #Oscars thinking it’d bean easy night: Will Smith: pic.twitter.com/UVPuWZurLD— Joe (@onlyjoekin_) March 28, 2022

During his acceptance speech, Will Smith went on to apologise for his action. During his speech, Will broke down and even apologised but not to Chris Rock. The actor pointed out that art imitates life and at this point, he looks “like the crazy father, just like they said, just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things."

