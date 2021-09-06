Willem Dafoe as Julia Roberts in 'Pretty Woman' is a Deepfake Video Internet Approves

Pretty Woman turned Julia Roberts from a budding Hollywood star to America’s favourite more than 31 years ago. Anyone who has seen this movie since 1990 is familiar with all of the classic sequences, phrases, and moments from one of the most popular romantic comedies of all time. Nobody could have envisioned a better fit for the hooker with a golden heart than Julia Roberts, until now.

A Twitter user recently uploaded a hilarious and frightening video of deepfake substituting Julia Roberts with Willem Dafoe. In the film, a down-on-her-luck Hollywood prostitute named Vivian Ward meets a rich businessman named Edward Lewis.

If PRETTY WOMAN starred Willem Dafoe instead. Good God. pic.twitter.com/GdieGzSKuX— SPENCE, TODD (@Todd_Spence) September 5, 2021

Willem Dafoe’s performance as Vivian Ward is maybe the most hilarious deepfake video of all time. On Twitter alone, the video has garnered over 1.6 million views and over 44k likes.

“Imagine if Pretty Woman had starred Willem Dafoe instead. Good God," the deepfake video’s caption read. The Green Goblet of Spider-Man can be seen humming in a bathtub, wearing a bathrobe, and also wearing a black dress, like Roberts wore in the film, in the footage, which is being extensively distributed online. Furthermore, the iconic phrases and moments from the film have been given a new twist thanks to the face swap.

Following the clip, fans of Defoe and other users bombarded the comment section with hilarious comments. Some even made their own version of Tobey Maguire’s Spider-man (2002).

The 1st Spider-Man movie was also nothing like I remembered it😆 pic.twitter.com/0ECiDtmF7n— Factual Scientist- 100% vaccinated (@DrRx_turnTXblue) September 5, 2021

Recently the trailer of ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home was dropped and fans have been speculating about the return of Defoe as Green Goblet. When asked about his homecoming, the actor neither denied nor confirmed the rumours.

But up recently after the trailer launch, one of the Green Goblin’s pumpkin bombs can be seen rolling on-screen in the trailer. Then you hear Dafoe’s signature Green Goblin chuckle, which is a dead giveaway that he’ll be in the film.

IMDb Pro also reported that he is currently attached to stars in the film.

