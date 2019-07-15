Wimbledon and ICC's Relatable Chat During Dramatic Finish to Both Finals Summarises Every Fan's Emotions

There will be a day, when we will sit, with an untouched cup of tea, in a room, with our backs arched, staring into the abyss of our memories, and we will whisper, “What a Sunday that was.”

On one side was the most astonishing cricket World Cup final between England and New Zealand, on the other, was the Wimbledon final – the match of ages – as Roger Federer took on Novak Djokovic.

The longevity of the two mammoth sporting events of mass hyperventilation that defined the Sunday evening is basically stuff legends are made of. There was, a Wimbledon men’s singles final impossible to process and a Cricket World Cup final that might take weeks to even begin to process.

On Sunday, came the longest singles final in Wimbledon history and a cricket final whose twists and turns could potentially capsize a metropolis.

The World Cup 2019 final became the first-ever ODI match in history to go into the Super Over and England became the world champions in men's cricket for the 1st time after a dramatic Super Over finish. Both teams finished with 15 runs each in the Super Over but England were declared winners due to more number of boundaries scored in the match and the Super Over.

The Wimbledon final between two of the finest grass-court players of any era, resided side by side, before the world No 1 brought their mutual bewilderment to a close to win by the unique scoreline: 7-6 (5), 1-6, 7-6 (4), 4-6, 13-12 (3).

With nerves of a million of fans, may it be cricket or tennis or both, all over the place, even the official organizers of the sporting events couldn’t help containing their excitement. Coping with the jitters, the official Twitter accounts of Wimbledon and ICC engaged in a light-hearted chat that fans can’t get enough of.

As the cricket final riveting to the first- ever super over, Wimbledon took to Twitter to ‘check on’ ICC and gasping cricket fans:

Much to the delight of sport lovers, ICC responded to a tweet, which was a genuine reflection of the state of mind of anyone who was watching the game. They said:

Things are a bit hectic here right now, we'll get back to you 😅#CWC19 | #Wimbledon | #CWC1FINAL — ICC (@ICC) July 14, 2019

Then, after the madness or mayhem you decide, ended in both the sporting events, ICC tweeted back to Wimbledon and said: