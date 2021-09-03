'Win or Lose': US Gold Medalist Receives Heartwarming Letter From Father of 13-Year-Old

Sam Grewe is on cloud nine after clinching the gold medal in Paralympics 2020. The elated athlete recently took to social media to share a heartwarming incident with his virtual family. Through a post on Twitter, he revealed how a man in the organising committee of Tokyo Olympics 2020 handed him a letter that filled his heart with love and awe. Sharing the picture of the emotional note he wrote, “A local Japanese man just handed me this note shortly after I arrived at the track to compete. Win or lose, this is what it’s all about. This makes it all worth it.”

A local Japanese man just handed me this note shortly after I arrived at the track to compete. Win or lose, this is what it’s all about. This makes it all worth it. pic.twitter.com/tOk4LNrE39— Sam Grewe (@samgrewe) August 31, 2021

In the letter Masaki Kando, the Japanese man, mentioned that his 13-year-old son is suffering from osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer that begins in the cells that form bones. The kid had recently gone through surgery on Rotation Plasty. The purpose of revealing this information to the athlete was to make him know how he has been a great source of courage to Masaki’s family. In conclusion to the letter, the Japanese man also mentioned that his family had also purchased the tickets of the events but will not be seeing the event in person as the audience is not allowed. However, his son is going to watch the event on TV and would cheer for Sam. Lastly, he sent across good wishes to the gold medal-winning athlete for his endeavors.

The heartwarming post has undoubtedly won the hearts of the netizens. Sam’s post is flooded with emotional comments and has also been liked by over 58 thousand people. Many internet users went on to mention how the high jumper is an inspiration to many and how his hard work and constant efforts to be better at the sport acts as a motivation for people to get up and start working on their dreams.

Meanwhile, the silver and bronze medals in the men’s high jump category in the Paralympics 2020 were awarded to Indians Mariyappan Thangavelu and Sharad Kumar, respectively.

