Window on Face Masks is Bringing Smiles to Hearing-impaired People

As the number of COVID-19 cases are rising exponentially in the country and across the globe, wearing face masks has become mandatory to avoid getting infected with the virus. But, the presence of the masks on the face of humans makes it difficult to communicate with others using lip movement. The problem gets even harder when it comes to a specially-abled person.

In order to solve such issues, a social enterprise named Rafi Nova, dedicated to uniting global communities, has come up with the idea of introducing transparent masks which allow people to communicate through facial expressions.

A picture of the mask was shared by a user named TunkuVaradarajan on Twitter. In the image, two women can be seen wearing see-through masks and their teeth and smiles are visible on their face.

Captioning the post, Tunku wrote, “What a wonderful— and wonderfully simple – idea. Transparent masks, that allow the hard of hearing/deaf to lip-read, & the rest of us to see people smile. I miss the sight of teeth...even British teeth.”







Soon after uploading the image, it received mixed responses from netizens, with some lauding the effort, and others warning the maker about the possible risks. One user said, “The majority of deaf people depend on multiple facial cues, not just lips and this MAY help a small minority. Anything is better than nothing I guess.”

Another person said, “In two breaths, the plastic is going to be very foggy.”



See some other reactions:

