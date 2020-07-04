BUZZ

Window Shopping: Brazil Mall Opens its Doors to Drive-in Cars to Promote Social Distancing

Shoppers can now drive through the aisles of the Botucatu mall in Sao Paulo state for a spot of retail relief amid the pandemic. Shop assistants then come out to the vehicle to hand over items that were pre-purchased online.

Buzz Staff
  • News18.com
  Last Updated: July 4, 2020, 2:33 PM IST
A mall in Sao Paulo is giving Brazilians a new meaning to window shopping.

Shoppers can now drive through the aisles of the Botucatu mall in Sao Paulo state for a spot of retail relief amid the pandemic.

Shop assistants then come out to the vehicle to hand over items that were pre-purchased online.

Managers at this mall hope the initiative will drive back customers to stores amid a crash in consumer spending.

Latin America's largest economy is expected to shrink by 6.5% this year.

The sight of seeing a car roll out in the mall had Twitter amused.

As of Friday (July 3), Brazil has confirmed over 1.5 million coronavirus cases and more than 62,000 deaths.

(With Reuters inputs)

