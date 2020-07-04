Window Shopping: Brazil Mall Opens its Doors to Drive-in Cars to Promote Social Distancing

A mall in Sao Paulo is giving Brazilians a new meaning to window shopping.

Shoppers can now drive through the aisles of the Botucatu mall in Sao Paulo state for a spot of retail relief amid the pandemic.

Shop assistants then come out to the vehicle to hand over items that were pre-purchased online.

Managers at this mall hope the initiative will drive back customers to stores amid a crash in consumer spending.

Latin America's largest economy is expected to shrink by 6.5% this year.

The sight of seeing a car roll out in the mall had Twitter amused.

The latest measure taken in the fight against coronavirus. A shopping mall in Brazil opens its doors to cars in order to implement social distancing. ‍♂️#Covid19 #COVIDー19 #COVIDIOTSpic.twitter.com/qQDL0XI7i9 — Selami Haktan (Eng) (@slmhktn_eng) July 3, 2020

A shopping mall in Brazil decided to let CARS in so people can buy what they want without leaving their vehicles. The images are unbelievable. When I say that you never get bored in Brazil...https://t.co/JIMsdGBTX9 — Caio Quero (@caioquero) July 2, 2020

A shopping mall in Sao Paulo is now allowing cars inside. According to reports, people can order items from stores & pick things up w/out leaving their vehicles btwn 11am & 8pm. 5 KM/H max speed. I don't know whether to laugh or cry. #Brazil #Covid19 https://t.co/e3se8ZHqsr pic.twitter.com/eCnJj9l7N1 — Michael Fox (@mfox_us) July 3, 2020

This is capitalism: in Brazil, people are driving their cars inside a mall's hallways in order to shop. https://t.co/JeVPBsb6Uf — Ⓐ Cris - All my heroes have criminal records (@cris_aint_br) July 2, 2020

This is actually real. Capitalism is wild. A mall in Brazil is allowing cars INSIDE the building for pick-ups. Unreal. https://t.co/4PzdlnD9tu — Tiago Barreiro (@tiago_augusto) July 2, 2020

Brazil, the country in the southern hemisphere, where capitalism really comes into its own:

Cars ️️ allowed inside a shopping mall. No, not in the underground parking, on the shopping floors: https://t.co/wDly9QDLZe — Gringa Brazilien (@GringaBrazilien) July 2, 2020

As of Friday (July 3), Brazil has confirmed over 1.5 million coronavirus cases and more than 62,000 deaths.

