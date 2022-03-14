'Window Shopping': Deer Calmly Grazes as Cheetah Tries to Attack. See What Happens Next

The natural behaviour of any herbivores animal like deer would be to start sprinting as soon as it sees a predator coming its way. However, a video is making the rounds of the internet, in which we can ironically see a deer grazing without any care even as a cheetah stands inches away. The viral video was shared by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on March 12. The netizens are amazed to see the cheetah sneaking up on the deer separated by a flimsy-looking wired fence.

It can be seen in the video that the predator leaps in front of the small deer, but the latter remains unconcerned and continues eating the grass without even flinching. In a bid to cross the fence, the big cat unsuccessfully tries to bite through the thin wires, but the three-legged deer continues to stand at the same spot and enjoy its meal. A woman in the background can be laughingly heard saying to the deer, “What is wrong with you? It is something that can eat you”. While tweeting the video, the IFS officer jokingly wrote, “Window shopping by Cheetah…”

Needless to say, the viral video has been viewed more than 65.4k times and has garnered over 4k likes since being shared. Several wondered why the predator did not jump over the fence and pounced the prey, as the height of the fence was very short.

Amazed by the confidence of the deer, one user wrote, “How confident the deer is?!!” Another user commented, “That deer has more intelligence than cheetah. It can understand barriers between them.” A third wrote, “I want the confidence of this deer in my life!”

Though the exact source of the video is unknown, it appears that it was recorded at an animal sanctuary, where the wild animals are kept in open-aired enclosures.

What are your views about the video?

