Winnie The Pooh? Bears Climb Up Water Tank to Devour Honey from Beehive

It is known to all that bears love feeding on the sweet honey produced inside the beehives. But did you know that they can go to any extent to relish honey, even if it means climbing the stairs of a high water tank? Yes, just like Winnie the Pooh, the cartoon character who would go to great lengths to obtain a delicious beehive. A recent video of sloth bears is making rounds on the internet for the same reason. The clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda. The IFS officer aptly captioned the video: “Sloth bears scaling steps for bee hives shows the tenacity and determination of the animal for their favourite food.”

In the video, the pair of rather big sloth bears are seen climbing a winding water tank staircase to reach their favorite food. As one of the massive animals extended its paws to reach the hive at the base of the stairs, the other reached the top of the staircase to claim its share of sweet treats. Nanda highlighted the tenacity and determination of the bears to secure their favorite food.

Take a look at the video here.

Sloth bears scaling steps for bee hives shows the tenacity and determination of the animal for their favourite food 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/Robcatamqw — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) October 10, 2022

Meanwhile, netizens appreciated the video shared by Nanda and left several positive comments on the same. One user commented: “Hats off to the person recording this video”, while a second user said: “Nature vibes are always best.”

Several other netizens however seemed puzzled as to why the bears remained unharmed while climbing the water tank. One user commented: “Exactly my thought. One of our friend’s relative was stung to death so how come the bear is not harmed?” while another user said, “Poor thing…it must have been badly bitten too.”

What are your thoughts about the viral clip?

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here