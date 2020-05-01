BUZZ

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

'Winter is Coming': This Doctor Referred to Game of Thrones to Give Scary Covid-19 Prediction

File image of Chris Whitty.

File image of Chris Whitty.

England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty recently warned that like all other flus, Covid-19 too will have a second wave and that is likely to be more severe than the first one.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: May 1, 2020, 5:49 PM IST
Share this:

Almost a year ago, we were hinged to our screens for the finale of Game of Thrones as the winter, which had been building over the last seven seasons, was finally coming. A year later, health experts are again warning us with 'Winter is Coming' and this time it is about the dreaded Covid-19 infection which has literally thrown the life out of gear across the globe.

England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty recently warned that like all other flus, Covid-19 too will have a second wave and that is likely to be more severe than the first one. Whitty said that all respiratory viruses are rapidly transmitted in winters, hence making the second wave in the coming winter more severe.

"Winter is coming and there may be a seasonal element to the disease. We don't know yet. But it is plausible for the second wave to be more severe," Whitty said in an online lecture, adding that eradication of the disease as of now is impossible.

United Kingdom is world's third most affected country in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with its Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles being among the 1,71,253 cases of infection. Over 26,000 people have succumbed to the virus infection so far.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    25,148

    +986*  

  • Total Confirmed

    35,365

    +1,755*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,065

    +692*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,152

    +77*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 01 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,017,044

    +21,074*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,274,747

    +64,763*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,023,911

    +37,954*  

  • Total DEATHS

    233,792

    +5,735*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres