'Winter is Coming': This Doctor Referred to Game of Thrones to Give Scary Covid-19 Prediction

Almost a year ago, we were hinged to our screens for the finale of Game of Thrones as the winter, which had been building over the last seven seasons, was finally coming. A year later, health experts are again warning us with 'Winter is Coming' and this time it is about the dreaded Covid-19 infection which has literally thrown the life out of gear across the globe.

England's chief medical officer Chris Whitty recently warned that like all other flus, Covid-19 too will have a second wave and that is likely to be more severe than the first one. Whitty said that all respiratory viruses are rapidly transmitted in winters, hence making the second wave in the coming winter more severe.

"Winter is coming and there may be a seasonal element to the disease. We don't know yet. But it is plausible for the second wave to be more severe," Whitty said in an online lecture, adding that eradication of the disease as of now is impossible.

United Kingdom is world's third most affected country in the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, with its Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Prince Charles being among the 1,71,253 cases of infection. Over 26,000 people have succumbed to the virus infection so far.