Wisconsin Man Reunites with Missing Dog after Spotting it on News Segment

Pets can mean the world to some people and losing a pet can be equal to losing a loved one for many. Such is the story of a Wisconsin man, Dwight, whose dog had been missing for almost two years. To his surprise, he found his dog, Payday, while watching a news segment about adoptable pets.

According to a Facebook post by the Wisconsin Humane Society, a man named Dwight contacted WITI-TV after seeing an Adopt-A-Pet broadcast featuring a dog he recognised as Payday, his family's long-lost pet.

The happy family was reunited with their much-missed dog the same day after 2 years at the WHS Milwaukee Campus, and a video of the same was uploaded by the WHS.

"Payday was originally brought home as a companion for Dwight's now 12-year-old daughter, who was still distraught over the incredible loss of her best friend. Dwight's mom, Melissa, came to pick up the beloved pup and — as you can see — it was the most incredible reunion," said the post.

The heart-warming video shows the dog and its real owners to be incredibly excited seeing each other and form their loving bond all over again.

Wisconsin Humane Society is a charitable organization with the goal of finding homes for adoptable pets. Animals arrive from various places to these shelters where they are vaccinated, behaviorally assessed, tested for heartworm and quarantined before letting other people adopt them. All the precautions are taken before they are adopted by residents.

Animal shelters and rescue organizations are teeming with happy, healthy dogs simply waiting for a new home. Most abandoned shelter pets were put there through no fault of their own. As a result, they are willing to bestow love on anybody who welcomes them. That is why many organizations point to the fact that adopting is better than shopping for pets.

