'Wish Galileo Could See This': NASA Video of Juno Nearing Jupiter’s Moon is Magical

Some 400 years ago, when Galileo Galilei of Italy first peeked through his telescope, he was astounded by the wonderful view his newly constructed device showed and amazed that those little shiny dots in the sky had so much complexity. He served a life sentence for his scientific beliefs but he was one of the founders of a coming society that could freely believe in science and access scientific knowledge.

Four hundred years later, we can freely and easily share Galileo’s astonishment, just on our screens, thanks to NASA. On Wednesday, July 14, NASA posted a mesmerising video from the point of view of Juno, a NASA spacecraft sent to explore Jupiter and its moons. The video, which is created from the images taken by Juno and animated to appear as from the point of view of a “starship captain,” shows approaching Ganymede, a moon of Jupiter. Travelling close to its surface, we see impact dents and long ridges, who collectively form intricate patterns. The camera appears to move far away from Ganymede and approach Jupiter.

In its introductory glimpse, Jupiter appears as a beautifully striped crescent. As the camera travels closer to the biggest planet of the solar system, beautiful colourful patterns reveal themselves. They appear to be in a giant oil painting made with utmost care. These patterns, in fact, are swirling clouds, cold and windy. We see occasional sparks on the planet’s surface. The camera goes close to Jupiter’s surface as well and then zooms out. Slowly, the camera appears to move far away from the planet. The entire video is dipped into the magical music of famous Greek musician Vangelis, which makes the video come alive.

In the awe of the breathtaking video, a user wrote a comment, “Amazing, I wish Galileo was alive to see this.” Another user said, “The music makes it so peaceful and just so beautiful.” A user felt that by using these sounds, NASA elevated science and the spirit of discovery to art. The video touched a user so deeply that a tear rolled down their cheek as they expressed in a comment.

How does this video make you feel?

