'Wish Indians were Baggage!': Twitter Hails 'Polite' Luggage That Wait for Others to Pass
Netizens took to the micro-blogging site expressing their amusement at the manners of the luggage, while many compared it with airports having the similar technology.
(Twitter)
Imagine when luggage are better mannered than humans, especially when it comes to waiting patiently and make way for the other person.
A recent video from Singapore's Changi Airport has gone viral, which shows the 'polite' behaviour of the luggage appearing for the conveyor belt.
The video shows the algorithm of the belt been built in such a way that the luggage know exactly when to stop and proceed, to avoid bumping onto each other.
The video, which reads, 'Singapore’s Changi airport - where the baggage is polite, has manners' was tweeted by @AgBioWorld and it garnered more than 28000 retweets and 51000 likes.
December 2, 2019
Aside from the joke, the algorithm is awesome though. But yeah polite, lol. Some human here just cut the line like they own earth. Those mfs.— Achmad Gerry (@AchmadGerry) December 2, 2019
Indians when driving outside India..😂😂— Brain Humor Rage (@WinAaYak) December 2, 2019
Kash Indians bhi baggage hote!!!— Devender Rawal (@devender1644) December 3, 2019
For some reason it's so stressful to watch. The baggage is braking at the last moment, much like watching Indian traffic.— MJ Imran (@mjimran) December 2, 2019
IGI airport has this. Just noticed 2 days before.— Ramnath (@Ramnath_Kamat) December 3, 2019
Amazing. Only a citizenry with discipline and respect for rule of law can design a technology as such.— Randeep D (@Randeep_Dev) December 3, 2019
Happens at @DelhiAirport too. Standard feature of modern conveyor belts, I guess.— Ajith Kumar (@ajithvkm) December 3, 2019
December 2, 2019
-
