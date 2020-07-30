Wish to Visit Mars? Twitter is Suiting-up Netizens for the Red Planet So You Can Bid Goodbye to Earth

NASA's Perseverance rover is all set to leave Earth and embark on over a 35 million miles journey to Mars to dig up signs of ancient microbial life.

As the #CountdownToMars has already begun on Twitter with the rover's launch day set to Thursday, Perseverance will explore Mars for habitability, bring samples back to earth, and perhaps help humans reach the Martian surface in the near future.

Only a few hours to go for the 7-month-journey, the good folks at NASA are stoked and rightly so.

#CountdownToMars T-1! Tomorrow, our @NASAPersevere rover launches to Mars, a journey of over 35 million miles! Once on Mars, @NASAPersevere will: 💦 Search for signs of habitability and life⛏️ Collect rock and soil samples for study👩‍🚀 Prepare for human exploration pic.twitter.com/pgRa3FnBEK — NASA Expeditions (@NASAExpeditions) July 29, 2020

The final #CountdownToMars is on. Watch the launch of @NASAPersevere on Thursday, July 30. 🚀 ⏰ Live coverage begins at 7:00 a.m. EDT (1100 UTC). Launch targeted for 7:50 a.m. EDT.📺 https://t.co/JMSkud2gmpℹ️ https://t.co/OnX9croBxY pic.twitter.com/JGVF5Ew7li — NASA Mars (@NASAMars) July 29, 2020

NASA's Curiosity rover is looking forward to being joined by Perseverance.

Takin' Care of Business ⚡️ I'm still at the grind up here on Mars (check out https://t.co/AJBnU7e8QQ), looking forward to new friends joining this journey of exploration.Good luck on your launch and #CountdownToMars, @NASAPersevere!P.S. Click the like button for a surprise 🚀 pic.twitter.com/6SEVLjfXSP — Curiosity Rover (@MarsCuriosity) July 29, 2020

But if you are feeling left out, there is some good news for you. Although the mission is not a manned one, microblogging website Twitter is offering you a quick photoshop and escape from the Blue Planet. All you have to do is tweet to them.

Keeping it plain and simple, Twitter on Thursday wrote: "Who wants to be transported off this planet?"

Who wants to be transported off this planet? — Twitter (@Twitter) July 29, 2020

Soon enough, requests started pouring in.

Dear Twitter,A holiday in Mars won’t be a bad idea. Thanks in advance. — A reasonable human being (@OmopoBimbo) July 29, 2020

Others joined in too.

How does Mars sound pic.twitter.com/CVUE4cUrd5 — Twitter (@Twitter) July 29, 2020

Mars is closer, you'll like it there pic.twitter.com/11BTKn9Geu — Twitter (@Twitter) July 29, 2020

suited up and ready for launch pic.twitter.com/cDRMsxBIDi — Twitter (@Twitter) July 29, 2020

You can catch the live launch of NASA's Perseverance rover here:

And if you are done with Earth as others, you know what you have to do.