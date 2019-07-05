With Budget 2019 Offering No Tax Cuts, Middle Class Taxpayers Express Disappointment with Memes

Take the pledge to vote

Budget Highlights

  • Ceramic Products
  • Imported Parts of e-Vehicles
  • CCTV
  • Set Top Box
  • Imported Wool Fiber
  • Paan Masala
  • Cigars
  • Imported Platinum
  • Imported Split ACs
  • Chewing Tobacco
  • Cigarettes
  • Tiles
  • Vinyl Flooring
  • Imported Books
  • Imported Defence Equipment
  • Metal Fittings
  • Cashews
  • Digital Cameras
  • Silver
  • Gold
  • Diesel
  • Petrol
  • No Change in Income Tax Slabs, Surcharge Increased
  • 2% TDS on Cash Withdrawal Above 1 cr in a Year
  • PAN and Aadhaar Interchangeable for Filing IT Return
  • Additional Deduction of 1.5L on Interest on Loans for Affordable Housing
  • Start-ups Will Not Be Subject To Scrutiny By I-T Dept
  • IT Deduction of 1.5 lakh on Interest on Loans on Electrical Vehicles
  • New Target of Rs 1,05,000 cr for Disinvestment
  • 1 Lakh Loan for Women
  • RBI to take over as HFC regulator from NHB
  • Rs 70,000 cr for PSU banks to Boost Capital
  • 17 Iconic Tourism Sites to be Developed
  • Aadhaar for NRIs with Indian Passports
  • Streamline Labour Laws to 4 Labour Codes
  • Focus on AI, Virtual Reality and Big Data
  • Appoint Higher Education Commissioner
  • National Education Policy
  • Expand Swachh Bharat
  • 'Har Ghar Jal' Under Jal Jivan Mission
  • Increase Min Public Shareholding from 25% to 35%
  • Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna
  • Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojna for Housing
  • Pradhan Mantri Matsyasampada Scheme for Fisheries
  • Strengthen Gramin Bharat - Rural India
  • 100% FDI in Insurance Intermediaries
  • 'Propose a Global Investors Meet'
  • UDAY to be Re-examained, New Package for Power Sector Tariffs
  • Pradhan Mantri Man Dhan Scheme for Retailers
  • Blueprint for Highways, Regional Airports, Gas and Water Grids
  • Public-Private Partnership for Railways
  • Projects 'Bharatmala' and 'Sagarmala' for Infrastructure
  • 'Economy to Reach 3 Trillion This Year': FM
2-min read

With Budget 2019 Offering No Tax Cuts, Middle Class Taxpayers Express Disappointment with Memes

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden budget on Friday offered little relief for taxpayers with annual incomes up to Rs 5 lakh.

News18.com

July 5, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
With Budget 2019 Offering No Tax Cuts, Middle Class Taxpayers Express Disappointment with Memes
Image credit: Twitter
Dashing all hopes of the middle class, Modi 2.0 failed to deliver any of the much awaited tax cuts in Budget 2019.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden budget on Friday offered little relief for taxpayers with annual incomes up to Rs 5 lakh. She, however, proposed an income tax exemption of Rs 1.5 lakh on loans taken for e-vehicles.

While the government did increase the taxes or the rich by increasing income tax on incomes of Rs 5 crore and above to seven percent and adding a surcharge of three percent to those annual incomes between Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore, there were no tax cuts or reductions from middle-income groups.

The Budget also proposes to make PAN and Aadhaar interchangeable and allow those who don't have PAN to file Income Tax Returns by simply quoting their Aadhaar number. Sitharaman told the House that more than 120 crore Indians have Aadhaar and so the proposal intends to make the process more convenient for the tax-payers.

However, this was not at all what the middle classes had been expecting. The lack of tax cuts pushed many to Twitter and several heartbroken taxpayers took to making and posting sad memes to express their disappointment.

The Budget also proposes faceless tax assessments. "The existing system of scrutiny assessments in the Income-tax Department involves a high level of personal interaction between the taxpayer and the Department, which leads to certain undesirable practices on the part of tax officials," Sitharaman said in Parliament on Friday.

Additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on interest paid on loans taken to buy electric vehicles. "This leads to a benefit of Rs 2.5 lakh crore over the tax period of the loan for the loan payer," said Sitharaman.

Read full article
Live TV

