With Budget 2019 Offering No Tax Cuts, Middle Class Taxpayers Express Disappointment with Memes
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden budget on Friday offered little relief for taxpayers with annual incomes up to Rs 5 lakh.
Image credit: Twitter
Dashing all hopes of the middle class, Modi 2.0 failed to deliver any of the much awaited tax cuts in Budget 2019.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her maiden budget on Friday offered little relief for taxpayers with annual incomes up to Rs 5 lakh. She, however, proposed an income tax exemption of Rs 1.5 lakh on loans taken for e-vehicles.
While the government did increase the taxes or the rich by increasing income tax on incomes of Rs 5 crore and above to seven percent and adding a surcharge of three percent to those annual incomes between Rs 2 crore to Rs 5 crore, there were no tax cuts or reductions from middle-income groups.
The Budget also proposes to make PAN and Aadhaar interchangeable and allow those who don't have PAN to file Income Tax Returns by simply quoting their Aadhaar number. Sitharaman told the House that more than 120 crore Indians have Aadhaar and so the proposal intends to make the process more convenient for the tax-payers.
However, this was not at all what the middle classes had been expecting. The lack of tax cuts pushed many to Twitter and several heartbroken taxpayers took to making and posting sad memes to express their disappointment.
Middle Class: My Vote BJP in General Election.Budget : No tax cuts for Middle Class.Middle Class : #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/X64Scdzi0w— Rahul Singh (@rahulkrsingh291) July 5, 2019
after seeing no cuts on taxesMiddle class to modi ji-#Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/yqWCZwvHUb— Sanchit sahu (@SanchitSahu10) July 5, 2019
#Budget2019 for tax payers pic.twitter.com/0FN0LkCxIo— Technical Setup (@technicalsetup) July 5, 2019
Tax payer on #BudgetForNewIndia #Budget2019 day... pic.twitter.com/HNBoEgQU5M— NAMOAGAIN (@NAMOAGA50179841) July 5, 2019
tax payers to #NirmalaSitharaman #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/IQ90QQ4hAa— d J (@djaywalebabu) July 5, 2019
Nirmala Sitharaman to tax payers. #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/kPPtDbdqbP— Sunil- The cricketer (@1sInto2s) July 5, 2019
Middle class calculating the tax benefits they are going to get in the budget #Budget2019 #BudgetForNewIndia #NirmalaSitharaman pic.twitter.com/SPrZJmMYQX— KayK (@skrishnakarthik) July 5, 2019
#Budget2019 Middle class to Govt: Pl reduce our Income Tax.Government be like: pic.twitter.com/uqhVCkcVEO— Ashish Kulkarni (@Kulkarni1988) July 5, 2019
Middle class people after the budget.#Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/aY4Jdp7X9a— Juhi Jain (@schizopuniac) July 5, 2019
#Budget2019#Once Again Middle Class Man get Nothing From Budget.. pic.twitter.com/Ddgss07akR— From Govt school (@nitinbh36489765) July 5, 2019
Condition of middle class after budget announcement #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/7ag1g5uVvq— Rahul sharma (@rahulsharmacong) July 5, 2019
#Budget2019Middle class after seeimg schemes for them : pic.twitter.com/Zwr6z23WYv— kreative_kartik.__ (@kartikeyapareek) July 5, 2019
Middle-Class waiting for Income Tax announcements this #Budget2019#BudgetForNewIndia by #NirmalaSitharaman ji pic.twitter.com/YFeKQ7JiXO— Varadraj (@varadadya) July 5, 2019
Tax Payers Reaction on #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/6n8gJ2fnHg— Vineet Tripathi (@iVineetTripathi) July 5, 2019
Honest tax payers waiting for benefits in Indian budget #Budget2019 pic.twitter.com/ncvnjszuoP— Don (@TylerD91) July 5, 2019
The Budget also proposes faceless tax assessments. "The existing system of scrutiny assessments in the Income-tax Department involves a high level of personal interaction between the taxpayer and the Department, which leads to certain undesirable practices on the part of tax officials," Sitharaman said in Parliament on Friday.
Additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on interest paid on loans taken to buy electric vehicles. "This leads to a benefit of Rs 2.5 lakh crore over the tax period of the loan for the loan payer," said Sitharaman.
