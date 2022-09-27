With Combined Age of 389 Years, US Sisters Set Guinness World Record For Oldest Living Siblings

With a combined age of more than 389 years, four sisters from USA’s California have created a new Guinness World Record for the oldest combined age of four living siblings. According to Guinness World Records, the combined ages of Arlowene Johnson Overskei, 101; Marcene Johnson Scully, 99; Doris Johnson Gaudineer, 96; and Jewell Johnson Beck, 93, as of august 1, 2022, were 389 years and 197 days. The Johnson sisters like to be referred to as the quartet that loves singing. While growing up, they frequently performed in harmony for church services and other functions. The siblings were all born in Rutland.

According to a report by the Madison Daily Leader, the sisters have been getting together every summer for the past 80 years despite living in various regions of the country. They also communicate regularly via phone calls. The sisters have a profound fondness for lefse (traditional soft Norwegian flatbread) in common.

Marcene, born on May 6, 1923, lives in Sioux falls, while Arlowene, born on October 6, 1921, is a resident of St. Paul, Minnesota in the USA. Doris, who was born on April 14, 1926, currently resides in Arroyo Grande, California, while Jewell, who was born on May 26, 1929, is a San Diego resident.

The quartet of the Johnson sisters surpass the Goebel family’s siblings, whose record of 383 years was validated earlier this year.

The sisters were interviewed as part of the qualification process for the world record title. When asked about what prompted them to try for the Guinness World Record, Doris said, “we are still living, and that’s something to celebrate,”

The Guinness World Records database has around 40,000 record categories and is constantly being updated as well as accepting new entries. Over 50,000 people submit applications to the Guinness World Records books each year, which publish roughly 4,000 world records.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here