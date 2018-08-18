GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
4-min read

Kerala Floods: As Death Toll Reaches 324, Here's How You Can Assist in the Relief Operations

The death toll in Kerala has reached 324 and the people need your help immediately. Here is how you can make a difference and assist in the relief and rescue operations.

News18.com

Updated:August 18, 2018, 1:44 PM IST
Image by News18.
With 324 people dead, Kerala is witnessing one of the worst natural calamities to have hit the state in a century. The rains have not only brought floods but also triggered landslides in the state, bringing Kerala to an abrupt. All means of transportation have been affected by the torrential rains which have displaced almost three lakh people.

Several funds and arrangements have been set up to help out those affected by the deluge and people at large have been rampantly sharing helpline numbers and details for contributing money and amenities to the state. But with all the chaos and the madness that is ensuing, it is fairly easy to get confused.

Here is a collective list of contact helplines and websites through which one can contact for relief operations or make a donation to Kerala at its time of need:

Interactive Map to locate details of all relief operations


Making a contribution to the Chief Minister's Fund







CM Pinarayi Vijayan has been repeatedly sharing the details of how to contribute to the CM's fund on his social media handles. You can go the direct link https://donation.cmdrf.kerala.gov.in/ to make a donation. EVERY CONTRIBUTION COUNTS.

You can also send money by cheque/DD or internet banking.

Account number: 67319948232
Bank: SBI
Branch: City Branch, TVM
IFSC Code: SBIN0070028
Name of Donee: CMDRF
PAN detail: AAAGD0584M
SWIFT CODE: SBININBBT08

Address for cheques: The Principal Secretary (Finance) Treasurer, Chief Minister’s Distress Relief Fund, Secretariat, Thiruvananthapuram.





Helpline numbers for relief and rescue operations

The chief minster has also shared a list of telephone numbers to reach out to when assistance is needed to carry out rescue operations.



Kasargod: 91-944-660-1700
Kannur: 91-944-668-2300
Kozhikode: 91-944-653-8900
Wayanad: 91-807-840-9770
Malappuram: 91-938-346-3212 / 91-938-346-4212
Thrissur: 91-944-707-4424 / 91-487-236-3424
Palakkad: 91-830-180-3282
Ernakulam: 91-790-220-0400 / 91-790-220-0300
Alappuzha: 91-477-223-8630 / 91-949-500-3630 / 91-949-500-3640
Idukki: 91-906-156-6111 / 91-938-346-3036
Kottayam: 91-944-656-2236 / 91-944-656-2236
Pathanamthitta: 91-807-880-8915
Kollam: 91-944-767-7800
Thiruvananthapuram: 91-949-771-1281

Donate an amount, enlist as volunteer or contribute other essentials through independent websites. 

Considering how it is often difficult to communicate during natural disasters, the state government along with Kerala State IT Mission and IEEE has come up with KeralaRescue – a website specifically designated for the relief and rescue mission in the state.

The website has six categories for request for help, district needs, contribution, volunteer work, registered requests, request map, register as NGO, and contact.

Rapid Response India has also released an appeal for donating to the Kerala Relief Fund.

You can go to the website or donate through their Ketto fundraiser campaign or through a cheque/DD. All Donations to Rapid Response are 50% Tax Exempt under section 80G of IT Act, 1961.

BY BANK TRANSFER/NEFT:
Account Name: Rapid Response
Account Number: 50200002115108
IFSC Code: HDFC0001038
Bank: HDFC Bank, Branch: Avadi.
Bank Address: No: 369, Kamaraj Nagar, Avadi, Chennai - 600 071.

BY CHEQUE:
Please write the cheque payable to RAPID RESPONSE and post it to: Rapid Response, #10, Vysial Street, Heritage Town, Pondicherry - 605001.

The NGO Goonj is also asking you to contribute money and/or essentials to the nearest drop centre available in your city.



World Vision India too has started a fundraiser campaign on their website and is accepting donations for relief and rescue operations.

Contribute to the Collectors' Relief Campaigns

The collectors of Idukki and Kannur have also started a relief campaigns.





A campaign by the name #DoForKerala has been launched on several social media platforms by Anbodu Kochi, a social media collective in association with Ernakulam district administration. As many as four collection points have been arranged by the group in the city, namely, Weavers Village in Rosscote Lane, opposite Trivandrum Club and Sri Mulam Club at Vazhuthacaud and B'hub, Mar Ivanios Vidyanagar, Nalanchira. People can contact the district coordinators by calling on the numbers 9809700000, 9895320567, 9544811555.

Contact the 24*7 News18 Helpline:

News18 too has released a helpine for 24*7 assistance for flood affected people.

Helpline number: 630-492-3453

Remember, every contribution will make a difference.

