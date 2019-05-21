With ‘Eye’ on Youth, Doordarshan Shortlists Five Entries to Replace Iconic Logo

Doordarshan Logo Contest - Here are the top 5 logo designs selected out of more than 10,000 entries. pic.twitter.com/qV8Ni2Zkj8 — Prasar Bharati (@prasarbharati) May 20, 2019

A variant of one of the shortlisted logos has been piloted for the new look of @DDIndiaLive https://t.co/jiQBuZmJKA — Shashi Shekhar (@shashidigital) May 20, 2019

Doordarshan’s iconic “eye” logo will be replaced soon as the public service broadcaster has narrowed down the hunt for a new logo to five options.“Doordarshan Logo Contest - Here are the top 5 logo designs selected out of more than 10,000 entries,” Prasar Bharti said in a tweet as it shared a picture of the five logos shortlisted from more than 10,000 entries.Although it has undergone minor changes over the decades, the famous “eye” logo became synonymous with Doordarshan (which literally means far-sighted). It was designed by Devashis Bhattacharyya, a National Institute of Design (NID) student, and appeared for the first time on television screens on April 1, 1976.“Bhattacharyya did his scribble, beginning with the human eye, as part of that classroom exercise. He drew two curves around it, depicting, as he says, “the yin and the yang”, and submitted his work to his teacher Vikas Satwalekar. Of the 14 designs submitted – by eight students and six faculty members – Prime Minister Indira Gandhi picked his,” according to a Hindustan Times report.In 2017, Doordarshan, announced a logo design contest, which received over 10,000 entries.The Doordarshan had said that although its logo has "inspired deep nostalgia" over the years, it was seeking a new logo design to engage with India's youth"The new logo while recalling the strong nostalgia associated with the DD brand, should reflect the aspirations of new India," it had said in a statement.Shashi Shekhar, CEO of Prasar Bharati, announced on Twitter that a variant of one of the shortlisted logos has now been piloted for the new look of DD India Live - one of the 23 channels that the broadcaster runs across the country.A Prasar Bharati-appointed jury has chosen Saneesh Sukeshan, Tejesh Sudheer, Anand Chirayil, Nikhil Landge and Abey Thomas Joy as the five winners, each of whom will receive a prize of Rs 1 lakh.