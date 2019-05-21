Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
CO-PRESENTED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

With ‘Eye’ on Youth, Doordarshan Shortlists Five Entries to Replace Iconic Logo

Although it has undergone minor changes over the decades, the famous “eye” logo became synonymous with Doordarshan (which literally means far-sighted).

Trending Desk

Updated:May 21, 2019, 5:28 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
With ‘Eye’ on Youth, Doordarshan Shortlists Five Entries to Replace Iconic Logo
Image credit: Twitter
Loading...
Doordarshan’s iconic “eye” logo will be replaced soon as the public service broadcaster has narrowed down the hunt for a new logo to five options.

“Doordarshan Logo Contest - Here are the top 5 logo designs selected out of more than 10,000 entries,” Prasar Bharti said in a tweet as it shared a picture of the five logos shortlisted from more than 10,000 entries.



Although it has undergone minor changes over the decades, the famous “eye” logo became synonymous with Doordarshan (which literally means far-sighted). It was designed by Devashis Bhattacharyya, a National Institute of Design (NID) student, and appeared for the first time on television screens on April 1, 1976.

“Bhattacharyya did his scribble, beginning with the human eye, as part of that classroom exercise. He drew two curves around it, depicting, as he says, “the yin and the yang”, and submitted his work to his teacher Vikas Satwalekar. Of the 14 designs submitted – by eight students and six faculty members – Prime Minister Indira Gandhi picked his,” according to a Hindustan Times report.

In 2017, Doordarshan, announced a logo design contest, which received over 10,000 entries.

The Doordarshan had said that although its logo has "inspired deep nostalgia" over the years, it was seeking a new logo design to engage with India's youth

"The new logo while recalling the strong nostalgia associated with the DD brand, should reflect the aspirations of new India," it had said in a statement.

Shashi Shekhar, CEO of Prasar Bharati, announced on Twitter that a variant of one of the shortlisted logos has now been piloted for the new look of DD India Live - one of the 23 channels that the broadcaster runs across the country.



A Prasar Bharati-appointed jury has chosen Saneesh Sukeshan, Tejesh Sudheer, Anand Chirayil, Nikhil Landge and Abey Thomas Joy as the five winners, each of whom will receive a prize of Rs 1 lakh.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram