Mannequins and Cardboard Cut-outs 'Cheer' at Taiwan's Baseball Game as Fans Stay Home

Dummy fans and cardboard cut-outs welcomed Taiwan's baseball season that got underway behind closed doors over the weekend, providing rare live action for fans at home at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has shut down most professional sport around the globe.

Ranks at Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium, home of the Rakuten Monkeys, remained empty on Saturday (April 11) due to the coronavirus, while cardboard cut-outs and mannequins sporting team merchandise filled some of the seats.

The match was later postponed as the Chinese Professional Baseball League's much delayed start was pushed further back by another 24 hours after rain swept across the island, forcing the postponement of the traditional season-opener on Saturday.

Taiwan has been comparatively successful in containing the spread of the virus, reporting to date 388 cases and six deaths in a population of around 24 million. Globally, more than 110,000 people have died from the virus.