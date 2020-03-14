With Giant Cardboard Disc Around His Waist, Italy Man Takes Social Distancing to Next Level

With the World Health Organisation (WHO) declaring COVID-19 a pandemic, people are pulling out all the stops to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. A video of a man wearing a giant cardboard disc around his waist to maintain a social distance has recently surfaced on Twitter.

The incident occurred in Italy. In the clip, the man can be seen wandering around Testaccio market in Rome with the huge orange disc strapped to his body. He can be heard speaking in Italian to a person who films him. When he asks him what the security measure is for, the man replies, “For coronavirus,” the Daily Mail reported.

Italy is the second worst-hit country with the COVID-19 outbreak, next to China. The government has put the entire country under the lockdown after the death toll touched over 1,000 and people infected with the virus crossed over 15,000.

The virus first occurred in Wuhan, capital of Hubei province, and since then it has spread to around 125 countries and regions and have affected more than 1.2 lakh people.

In India, coronavirus has attacked more than 80 people, with two persons succumbing to the disease, one each in Delhi and Karnataka.

The Indian government has unleashed an all-out effort to contain the spread of virus and has asked people to avoid mass gatherings and put off non-essential travels till the effect of the virus subsides.



